Breaking News LIVE: JP Nadda To Release BJP’s Manifesto For Meghalaya Assembly Election Today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh In Bengaluru
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is in Bengaluru today, says iDEX has helped many home-grown technologies to develop and move forward.
"iDEX has introduced hundreds of innovators to the market. Thus thousands of skilled and semi-skilled Indians have been helped in direct & indirect employment generation," Singh says.
Adani-Hindenburg Row: SC Agrees To Hear Fresh PIL Of Congress Leader On February 17
The Supreme Court agrees to hear a fresh plea of a Congress leader seeking investigation under the supervision of a sitting apex court judge against the Adani Group of companies in light of the allegations made by the US-based Hindenburg Research on February 17.
Income Tax Survey Operation Continues For Second Day
Income Tax survey operation will continue for the second day at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai, ANI reported citing sources.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspects an exhibition at the annual defence startup event "Manthan", at Chandan Singh Air Force Convention Centre in Bengaluru's Yelahanka.
Woman killed In Mumbai Building Blaze
An elderly woman dies when a fire broke out in a residential high-rise in Kurla on Wednesday, the BMC Disaster Control said. The incident took place around 7 am in the Kohinoor City complex in Kurla West.
'Accused Should Be Hanged To Death': Father Of Deceased Nikki Yadav
The father of Nikki Yadav who was murdered hi her live-in partner, says the accused man should be hanged to death. "We got to know about her death yesterday. She had visited home around 1.5 months ago, "Sunil Yadav, father of deceased Nikki Yadav, says.
Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Godavari Express Derails Near Bibinagar In Telangana
Six coaches of Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Godavari Express derails near Bibinagar in Telangana today. No casualties and injuries reported: PRO, South Central Railway.
PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Aadi Mahotsav' On February 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate "Aadi Mahotsav", the mega National Tribal Festival, on Thursday (February 16) at 10:30 am at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi: PMO
Coimbatore Car Cylinder Blast: NIA Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations Across Tamil Nadu
National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids in Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai in connection with the Coimbatore car cylinder blast case today. Raids are underway at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu.
BJP To Release Party Manifesto For Meghalaya Assembly Election
The BJP chief JP Nadda will release the party manifesto today. The elections to the 60-member Assembly in Meghalaya will be held in a single phase. The polling will be held on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2, 2023.