Breaking News LIVE: JP Nadda To Release BJP’s Manifesto For Nagaland Assembly Election Today
Shiv Pratap Shukla to take oath as Himachal Pradesh's Governor on February 18
Shiv Pratap Shukla will take oath as Governor of Himachal Pradesh on February 18 at Raj Bhavan in Shimla.
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to soldiers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.
"Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," PM Modi says in a tweet.
Cyclone Gabrielle Updates: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread flooding and landslides in the country.
WHO confirms Ebola-like Marburg virus outbreak in Equatorial Guinea
At least nine people have died in Equatorial Guinea from the Marburg virus which causes hemorrhagic fever which is Ebola disease, WHO says.
JP Nadda to launch BJP’s manifesto for Nagaland Assembly election
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda is scheduled to visit Kohima today. He will attend a 'Joint Meeting' of BJP and NDPP at Capital Cultural Hall Kohima at around 11: 30 AM.