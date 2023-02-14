More In News

LIVE BLOG

Breaking News LIVE: JP Nadda To Release BJP’s Manifesto For Nagaland Assembly Election Today

Author : Radha Basnet
Updated: Tue, 14 Feb 2023 10:42 AM (IST)
Breaking News LIVE: JP Nadda To Release BJP’s Manifesto For Nagaland Assembly Election Today
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
14 February 2023
  • 10:42

    Shiv Pratap Shukla to take oath as Himachal Pradesh's Governor on February 18

    Shiv Pratap Shukla will take oath as Governor of Himachal Pradesh on February 18 at Raj Bhavan in Shimla. 

  • 10:39

    Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to soldiers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

    "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," PM Modi says in a tweet. 

  • 10:35

    Cyclone Gabrielle Updates: New Zealand declares national state of emergency

    The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread flooding and landslides in the country.

  • 10:31

    WHO confirms Ebola-like Marburg virus outbreak in Equatorial Guinea

    At least nine people have died in Equatorial Guinea from the Marburg virus which causes hemorrhagic fever which is Ebola disease, WHO says.

  • 10:27

    JP Nadda to launch BJP’s manifesto for Nagaland Assembly election

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda is scheduled to visit Kohima today. He will attend a 'Joint Meeting' of BJP and NDPP at Capital Cultural Hall Kohima at around 11: 30 AM.

    • Top Deals