Breaking News Live: PM Modi Attends Aero India 2023; Rajnath Singh Says 'India Has Emerged As A Star'
Aero India reflects the new approach of New India and it is an example of the expanding capabilities of the country, PM Modi says.
"The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records," he lauds further.
During the Aero India 2023 event, PM Modi said the sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. He also says, the nation is touching new heights.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Addresses Aero India 2023
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023. "Aero India is showcase of aerospace that has 2 important characteristics - height and speed. These two qualities define the working and personality of the PM. Height of integrity and commitment for India, speed of decision making and delivering results. In the global sky, India has emerged as a star which is not only shining but also illuminating others with its glow."
WATCH: Gurukul Formation At Aero India 2023
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari leads the Gurukul formation during the flypast at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.
#WATCH | Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari leads the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of #AeroIndia2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
WATCH: Aero India 2023 Show
Air show takes place at the 14th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Watch
#WATCH | Air show displayed at the 14th edition of #AeroIndia2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi present at the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi present at the event.
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/DX5u0TYu7r
PM Modi Attends Aero India 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 14th edition of Aero India at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.
Aero India: British High Commissioner Hopes To Strengthen Ties
British High Commissioner Alex Ellis expresses hopes to strengthen ties, "Our expectation is to deepen and broaden UK-India partnership. We're doing already in trade, we're negotiating FTA, we're doing on students numbers - India tops for students numbers in UK. Now we want to do it in defence areas. We are already doing it in the armed forces, particularly the Navy, and now Air is going to be fundamental to us," he says
Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will be leading the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023.
The major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 will include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.
Aero India 2023: MSMEs And Start-Ups To Participate
The Indian companies that are participating in the Aero India 2023 exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups. These companies will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country. The event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments.
Aero India Show 2023 is scheduled to be held between February 13 and 17. The event will witness the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.
Traffic Advisory For Aero India 2023
"In view of inauguration of Aero India 2023 the elevated road on Bellary Road from Esteem Mall will be closed for all types of vehicles between 8.00 am to 11.30 a.m. on 13.02.2023. Only vehicles with valid vehicle passes for Aero India Show are allowed. People going towards Yelahanka and adjoining areas may take the service road below the elevated road," Bengaluru traffic police said in a statement.
Over 80 Countries To Participate In Aero India 2023
More than 80 countries will participate in the Aero India 2023 event. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are also likely to participate.
In line with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Make in India, the event will focus on displaying indigenous technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.
Aero India 2023: PM Modi To Kick Off Asia's Biggest Aero Show Today
All eyes are on the 14th edition of Aero India, India's largest aerospace and defence show, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate in Bengaluru today. The event will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka.