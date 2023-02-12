Breaking LIVE: Delhi Mayor Election To Be Held On February 16
PM Narendra Modi At 200th Anniversary Of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati.
PM Narendra Modi attends the event marking the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati.
Delhi Mayor Election On February 16
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approves the Delhi government's proposal to hold meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on February 16, Thursday. The meeting will be held at Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre for the election of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the Standing Committee.
Lakshman Prasad Acharya Appointed Governor of Sikkim As Guv Of 7 States, UTs Changed
- Justice (Retd.) S Abdul Nazeer was appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh.
- Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh.
- Governor of Chhattisgarh Anusuiya Uikye was appointed as Governor of Manipur.
- Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh
- Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim
- CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand
- Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam while Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh
- Governor of Manipur La Ganesan appointed as Governor of Nagaland.
- Governor of Bihar Phagu Chauhan appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.
- Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Bihar.
President Murmu Accepts Resignation Of Radha Krishnan Mathur As Lt Governor Of Ladak
President Murmu accepts the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh.
Ramesh Bais Appointed Maharashtra's New Governor
Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra on Sunday after the President of India accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra.
Locals Pelt Stones, Vandalise Police Station After Youth's Murder In Bihar's Begusarai
A group of locals of Begusarai pelted stones and attacked a police station on Saturday evening, over the death of a youth who was murdered a few days back in the area, informed police officials. According to officials, a murder case happened two days back, two people were sitting near a bonfire and one of them had an argument with a passerby.
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Writes To Gadkari On Pathetic Condition Of Roads
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday wrote to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari over the poor condition of the road connection between Chennai to Ranipet National Highway. He claimed that the condition of the road is so bad that he had to plan his recent visits to a few districts by train.
48 Arrested In Turkey For Looting After Earthquake
Turkish authorities have arrested 48 people for looting after a powerful earthquake hit Turkey that killed over 25,000 people, reported state media. The suspects were held in eight different provinces as part of investigations into looting after Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the region, news agency Anadolu said.
President Murmu To Embark On 2-Day Visit To Uttar Pradesh Today
President Droupadi Murmu today will embark on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh to participate in various events including the Valedictory Session of UP Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow. On Sunday, the President will grace the Valedictory Session of UP Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow.
PM Modi In Rajasthan Today To Inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will visit Rajasthan's Dausa district to inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate it to the national road development projects worth over Rs 18,100 crore.