LIVE: Violence No More The Identity Of Tripura Under BJP's Rule, Says PM Modi In Ambassa

BJP govt is focussing on increasing the income of people in Tripura. Money has been transferred into the bank accounts of farmers under PM-Kisan. This amount will be increased once BJP comes back to power. Under our rule, farmers are reaping benefits of MSP: PM Modi in Tripura
5000 km of roads were built in Tripura to connect its villages. A new airport was also built in Agartala. Optical fibre & 4G connectivity being brought to villages. Now, Tripura is becoming global. We're developing waterways to connect the northeast & Tripura with ports: PM Modi
For decades, rule of Congress and Communists hindered the development of Tripura. BJP govt brought development in Tripura. Violence isn't anymore the identity of Tripura. BJP made state free from fear & violence: PM Modi at election rally at Ambassa, Tripura
Earlier police stations in Tripura were captured by the CPM cadre but now under BJP rule, there's a rule of law in the state. Now, there's women empowerment in the state & there is an ease of living: PM Modi at an election rally at Ambassa, Tripura
Residents hold protest against anti-encroachment drive by DDA in Mehrauli. Security personnel present at the spot.
Nirmala Sitharaman attends CBD meet in Delhi
Delhi | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends the Central Board of Directors meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after the Union Budget 2023-24. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was also present at the meeting.
Election officials & police personnel seized tokens from car of DMK South Union Treasurer Sarbudeen in Tirupur district after they got info about distribution of money at night through tokens during election campaign: Erode DC H Krishnanunni
PM Modi will visit Rajasthan on 12th February & Karnataka on 13th February. The PM will lay the foundation stone of road projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crores in Dausa, Rajasthan. He will also inaugurate the Delhi–Dausa–Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
During his visit to Karnataka on 13th February, Prime Minister will inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru: PMO
Fit India movement & Khelo India movement are being expanded. It's important people have right approach towards fitness. Yoga along with physiotherapy is beneficial: PM Modi during Indian Association of Physiotherapist (IAP) National Conference in Ahmedabad via video conferencing
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut writes a letter to Dy CM Devendra Fadanvis requesting him to look into the matter of the murder of Journalist Shashikant Warise in Ratnagiri.
PM Modi is scheduled to address the first rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district around 12 noon and the second at Gomati, which is likely to start at 3 pm.