LIVE: Violence No More The Identity Of Tripura Under BJP's Rule, Says PM Modi In Ambassa

11:14

PM Modi will visit Rajasthan on 12th February & Karnataka on 13th February. The PM will lay the foundation stone of road projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crores in Dausa, Rajasthan. He will also inaugurate the Delhi–Dausa–Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

During his visit to Karnataka on 13th February, Prime Minister will inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru: PMO