Breaking News Live: Reliance To Invest Rs 75,000 Cr In UP In Next Four Years, Announces Mukesh Ambani
I welcome all investors to this Summit. Today Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, peace, law and order, and stability: PM Modi at UP Global Investors' Summit in Lucknow
Argument between Union Health Minister Dr Mandaviya & DMK MPs in Lok Sabha "I won't such medical colleges to operate where there is no adequate faculty & infrastructure. Work is underway on establishing AIIMS Madurai. Don’t make health an issue of politics,"Health minister says.
India is now fastest growing large economy in the world & is posied to become 3rd largest economy by 2030. As a global group,we operate in 36 countries,I can confidently say that India today stands out amongst all of them: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group
Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 cr in UP in next four years
Reliance plans to invest an additional Rs 75,000 crores in the next four years across Jio, retail and renewable businesses in UP, creating an additional over 1 lakhs jobs in the state: Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries at UP Global Investors Summit in Lucknow
This year's budget has laid foundation for India's emergence as a developed nation. It stands out for its highest-ever resource allocation for building the foundation for the country's growth in terms of capital expenditure. India is on a very strong growth path: Mukesh Ambani
Left MPs hold a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament demanding the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict on PF pension and to enhance the minimum pension to Rs 9,000 per month.
PM praised himself in the speech. He did not respond to our questions. He did not talk about unemployment, inflation, Adani, falling value of rupee & other issues. He said that only he can save this country, this is arrogance: Congress Pres &Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge
SC gets two new judges, regains full strength of 34 judges
Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC and Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC appointed as Judges of the Supreme Court: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow.
UP CM is committed to the economic transformation of the whole state.We're bringing a range of businesses here to promote how UP&UK can develop their economic partnership that PM Modi, PM Sunak wanted to see double trade b/w UK&India by 2030&have a new FTA: UK Trade Commissioner for SouthAsia
PM Modi along with UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Defence Minister Rajanth Singh arrive at the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow
Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow.
Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow.
I am very happy that we are getting to see such a big day in our lives when Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held today. This summit is a step towards Uttar Pradesh becoming $1 Trillion economy: Awanish K Awasthi, Advisor to CM, at Lucknow
All arrangements are done&participants have taken their places here at the venue. We're making sure that no inconvenience is caused to the public. We're making sure that untoward incident takes place during the event:ADG L&O, Prashant Kumar
ISRO's Mission Successful, Three Satellites Placed In Orbits
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully places three satellites, including earth observation satellite EOS-07, in intended orbits on Friday.
"Congratulations to all 3 satellite teams for making the satellites as well as placing them in the right orbit. We analysed the problems faced in SSLV-D1, identified corrective actions &implemented them at a very fast pace to ensure the vehicle becomes successful this time," the ISRO chief said.
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Updates
The death toll in the deadly Turkey-Syria earthquakes rises to at least 21,051, ANI reported citing CNN. The rescue operations are being continued.
ISRO Launches SSLV-D2 From Sriharikota
ISRO launches Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-SSLV-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota to put three satellites EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit.
ISRO launches Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-SSLV-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota to put three satellites EOS-07, Janus-1 & AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit
PM Modi To Flag Off Two New Vande Bharat Trains From Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus today. The new Vande Bharat Express will run between Mumbai and Solapur and Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi.
UP Investors Summit Will Kick Off Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow today. During the course of the summit, there will be a total of 34 sessions. Of these, 10 sessions will be on the first day, 13 on the second and 11 on the last day.