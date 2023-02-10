Breaking News Live: Reliance To Invest Rs 75,000 Cr In UP In Next Four Years, Announces Mukesh Ambani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow today. UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled to be held between February 10 to 12. During the inaugural session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also present his thoughts about the growing and transforming Uttar Pradesh. It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government. The event is aimed to bring together policymakers, and industry leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.