Breaking News Today LIVE: MVA Announces Massive Protest On Dec 17 Against Shinde-Fadnavis Govt

10:25 AM
NSA Ajit Doval meets his Central Asian counterparts
Connectivity with Central Asian countries remains a key priority for India. We stand ready to cooperate, invest & build connectivity in the region. While expanding connectivity it is important to ensure that the initiatives are consultative, transparent & participatory: NSA Doval
Delhi | NSA Ajit Doval welcomes dignitaries to the first India-Central Asia meeting of the National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils. The meeting will begin shortly.
10:24 AM
BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary
Mumbai | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attend an event on the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambekar.
Mumbai | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attend an event on the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambekar.
08:15 AM
MVA announces massive protest march on December 17
The opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced a massive protest march in Mumbai on December 17 against the Eknath Shinde government for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute while also demanding to remove Maharashtra's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his controversial remark over Shivaji.
08:15 AM
China's Xi Jinping to voisit Saudi Arabia this week
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to reach Saudi Arabia on Thursday amid the tension between the US and the two countries. According to CNN citing sources, Xi's trip to Arabia's capital Riyadh will include a China-Arab summit in which 14 Arab heads of states are expected to attend. During the two-day visit, a China-GCC conference is also expected to take place.
Rumours of a Chinese presidential visit to the US largest Middle East ally have been circulating for months. Still, they are yet to be confirmed by the governments of Saudi Arabia and China.
08:15 AM
NSA Ajit Doval to meet his Central Asian counterparts
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will meet his counterparts from Central Asian countries in Delhi today.
08:14 AM
Terrorism a global challenge, India at UNSC meeting on Iraq
Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a global challenge and only a unified and zero-tolerance approach to terrorism can eventually defeat it: Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to the United Nations, at the UNSC meeting on Iraq
India believes that credibility of our collective fight against terrorism can be strengthened only when we can ensure accountability for grave & inhuman acts of terror&take strong measures against those who encourage,support & finance terrorism: R Kamboj, India's Ambassador to UN
08:14 AM
Fresh Russian shelling disrupt power supply across Ukraine
Ukraine was targeted on Monday by a new wave of fatal Russian missiles, the latest attack to disrupt power across the country and pile pressure on its embattled critical infrastructure as temperatures plunge: AFP News Agency
08:14 AM
Elon Musk's Neuralink over violation of animal welfare laws
US law enforcement is investigating Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, for potential violations of animal-welfare laws as staff raise alarms about the company’s animal tests: Reuters
Breaking News Today LIVE: MVA Announces Massive Protest On Dec 17 Against Shinde-Fadnavis Govt
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 10:25 AM IST
06 December 2022