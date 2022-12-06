Breaking News Today LIVE: MVA Announces Massive Protest On Dec 17 Against Shinde-Fadnavis Govt

08:15 AM

China's Xi Jinping to voisit Saudi Arabia this week

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to reach Saudi Arabia on Thursday amid the tension between the US and the two countries. According to CNN citing sources, Xi's trip to Arabia's capital Riyadh will include a China-Arab summit in which 14 Arab heads of states are expected to attend. During the two-day visit, a China-GCC conference is also expected to take place.

Rumours of a Chinese presidential visit to the US largest Middle East ally have been circulating for months. Still, they are yet to be confirmed by the governments of Saudi Arabia and China.