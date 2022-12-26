Breaking News Today, December 26 LIVE Updates: Russia Launches Missiles On Ukrainian Cities As Putin Says Open To Talks

-
10:28 AM
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold a meeting on COVID situation
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting via video conferencing with the Indian Medical Association today on Covid19 situation and preparedness: Indian Medical Association
-
10:25 AM
Two died after a truck met with an accident near Battery Cheshma on National Highway-44
Jammu | Two persons dead after a truck carrying LPG cylinders met with an accident near Battery Cheshma on National Highway-44 today. Police & QRTs present on the spot: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban
-
10:19 AM
Pak drone found in Punjab's Amritsar is made in China, says BSF
A drone was seized in Rajatal, Amritsar at around 7.40 pm on Sunday (December 25). We found it near the fence, it's a quadcopter with a camera. It's made in China, we fired at the drone & eventually recovered it. Searches still underway in the area: Anant, BSF personnel
-
09:49 AM
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Guru Gobind Singh's Sons
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith. Their martyrdom day is observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas'.
-
09:46 AM
Lowest minimum temperature of 0°C recorded in Rajasthan's Churu
Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets over Rajasthan and cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets over Haryana and Delhi. Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature of 0°C was recorded in Rajasthan's Churu.
-
09:38 AM
Car catches fire at busy ITO intersection
Delhi | Car catches fire at the busy ITO intersection; no casualty reported.
Delhi | Car catches fire at the busy ITO intersection; no casualty reported pic.twitter.com/IdKSpAZpvV— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022
-
09:17 AM
IMD issues dense fog alerts in several parts of North India
IMD has issued a fog warning in several parts of North India, including Delhi, for the next five days. The weather department said dense to very dense fog is likely to occur in parts of Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and Chandigarh.
-
09:13 AM
Mainland China reports no new COVID deaths for Dec 25
China reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the mainland on December 25, the same a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday. Deaths in China stand at 5,241.
-
09:06 AM
Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He also pays tributes to Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat and to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal.
-
09:02 AM
Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine towns
On Christmas Day, Russian soldiers shelled dozens of Ukrainian villages while Russian President Vladimir Putin declared himself open to talks. According to Ukraine's highest military command, on Sunday, Russia bombarded more than 25 towns along the Kupiansk-Lyman border, more than 10 towns in Zaporizhzhia, and more than 10 towns in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv.
-
08:58 AM
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
China's military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan's defense ministry said Monday after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a US annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday: AP
-
08:54 AM
Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal and Former PM Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi. He also pays tributes to Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru at Shanti Van.
Delhi | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Former PM Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal and Former PM Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi. pic.twitter.com/gt7cgO9qgr— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022
-
08:51 AM
BSF found flying drone entering Indian territory
BSF personnel found a flying drone entering Indian territory at around 7.40 pm on December 25, in the Amritsar district. The drone fell near Rajatal village, Amritsar and was later recovered from the fields by the personnel, says BSF.
Punjab | BSF personnel found a flying drone entering Indian territory at around 7.40pm on December 25, in Amritsar district. The drone fell near Rajatal village, Amritsar & was later recovered from the fields by the personnel: BSF pic.twitter.com/iuvtPDWo9V— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022
-
08:45 AM
Death toll rises as winter storm sweeps across large parts of US
At least 30 people have died in US weather-related incidents since a deep freeze gripped most of the nation, coupled with snow, ice and howling winds from a storm that roared out of the Great Lakes region late last week.
More In News
-
World
-
India
-
India
-
World
-
Breaking News Today, December 26 LIVE Updates: Russia Launches Missiles On Ukrainian Cities As Putin Says Open To TalksIndia
-
India
-
Kitchen Dining
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today, December 26 LIVE Updates: Russia Launches Missiles On Ukrainian Cities As Putin Says Open To Talks
Radha Basnet
Mon, 26 Dec 2022 10:28 AM IST
Mon, 26 Dec 2022 10:28 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
26 December 2022