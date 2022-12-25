Breaking News Today, December 25 LIVE Updates: Christmas Celebrations Begin, PM Modi Wishes Nation

-
08:57 AM
Day Of Giving: Australian PM On Christmas
Australian PM Anthony Albanese says, "It's a day of giving. It's a day for relaxing together with family and friends. And for many Australians, it is a day that is so central to their faith. Of course, not everyone gets to take it easy today. If you're rostered on somewhere, I want to say thank you for your service to others. If you're working because you volunteered your time to make Christmas better for your fellow Australians, whether you're serving lunch to those in need or you're keeping our beaches safe, I want to express my gratitude and my admiration."
He also thanks emergency service workers and Australian Defence Force.
-
08:55 AM
Canadian PM Wishes 'Health, Love and Peace'
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says, "Merry Christmas! Like millions of Canadians, my family is excited to gather around the Christmas tree and spend some quality time together. And as we look ahead to the new year, we're also wishing you joy, health, love, and peace," tweets Trudeau.
He thanks the Canadian Armed Forces for protecting the country. "I'm thinking of the doctors, nurses, and first responders working throughout the holidays. And I'm thinking of everyday Canadians who find ways to show up for their friends and neighbours," he further says.
Trudeau says that 2022 was a challenging year, and for many, this holiday season won't be easy. "But I'm confident that Canadians will continue to be there for each other in 2023 - because that's just who we are," he said.
-
08:52 AM
God Draws Near To You: Pope Francis Wishes People On Christmas
Pope Francis tweets, "Tonight, God draws near to you because you are important to him. From the manger, as food for your life, He tells you: "If you feel consumed by events, if a sense of guilt and inadequacy devours you, if you hunger for justice, I am with you. #Christmas. Jesus asks us to go to the bare reality of things, to lay down all our excuses, our justifications and our hypocrisies at the feet of the manger. He whom Mary tenderly wrapped in swaddling wants us to be clothed in love. #Christmas."
-
08:50 AM
Joe Biden, Other World Leaders Extend Christmas Greetings
World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Pope Francis wish people a 'Merry Christmas'. "Jill and I hope everyone is able to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season. We're also holding a special place in our hearts for anyone missing a loved one during this time. From our family to yours, we wish you a peaceful Christmas Eve," tweets Biden.
-
08:48 AM
PM Modi To Address 2022's Last 'Mann Ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The 96th edition of the programmed will be the last of the year 2022.
-
08:42 AM
PM Modi Greets People On Christmas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Christmas: "Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society."
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
25 December 2022