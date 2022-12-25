Breaking News Today, December 25 LIVE Updates: Christmas Celebrations Begin, PM Modi Wishes Nation

08:57 AM

Day Of Giving: Australian PM On Christmas

Australian PM Anthony Albanese says, "It's a day of giving. It's a day for relaxing together with family and friends. And for many Australians, it is a day that is so central to their faith. Of course, not everyone gets to take it easy today. If you're rostered on somewhere, I want to say thank you for your service to others. If you're working because you volunteered your time to make Christmas better for your fellow Australians, whether you're serving lunch to those in need or you're keeping our beaches safe, I want to express my gratitude and my admiration."

He also thanks emergency service workers and Australian Defence Force.