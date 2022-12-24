Breaking News Today, December 24 LIVE Updates: Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Vikaspuri; 7 Dead In Bihar Brick Kiln Explosion

-
Maharashtra BJP MLA Meets With Accident, Admitted To Pune Hospital
In Maharashtra's Satara district, BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore met with an accident on the Pune-Pandharpur road near Malthan last night. He has been admitted to a hospital in Pune, along with his driver and two guards.
Gadkari, Rajnath, Anyone Who Believes In Uniting India Is Welcome: Jairam Ramesh
As Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi on Saturday, party leader Jairam Ramesh says, "Anyone is welcome to join Bharat Jodo Yatra, be it Nitin Gadkari ji, Defence min Rajnath ji or former VP Venkaiah Naidu ji. Anyone who believes in uniting India and shunning hatred is welcome to join this yatra."
Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Delhi-NCR
Led by Rahul Gandhi, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi-NCR today. The march began from NHPC metro station in Faridabad.
Addressing the people of Delhi, Rahul Gandhi says, "Some people are spreading hatred but common man of the country is now talking about love. In every state lakhs have joined the yatra. I've said to people of RSS-BJP that we're here to open the shop of love in your 'bazar' of hatred."
Bihar Brick Kiln Explosion: Victims Suffer Severe Injuries, Breathlessness
"Victims have sustained severe injuries and suffered breathlessness due to the explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir. 8-7 people have been admitted while three were shifted to ventilator," ANI quotes Sujit Kumar, Supt, SRP Hospital, Motihari.
Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Vikaspuri
A fire broke out in a shop located in H-block DDA market in Delhi's Vikaspuri area today morning. A total of 18 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
8 Killed In Car Accident In Tamil Nadu's Theni
As many as eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district, ANI quoted as saying KV Muralidharan, District Collector.
7 Dead In Brick Kiln Explosion In Bihar
As many as seven people died, several others were injured due to the explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir of Ramgarhwa PS. The injured were admitted to a hospital. The rescue operation was underway and ASP Raxaul, police teams were present with SDRF teams at the spot, said Motihari Police.
Sat, 24 Dec 2022 09:09 AM IST
