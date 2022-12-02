Breaking News Today LIVE: Ludhiana Court Blast Case Accused Terrorist Harpreet Singh Arrested By NIA

08:45 AM

India ready to take its place at the global top table

India is ready to take its place at the global top tables as a country that is willing to bring solutions to the table. One of the central tenets of our foreign policy is human-centric & that will remain the same: Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj Permanent Representative of India