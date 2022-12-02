-
08:46 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jahanara village in Madhya Pradesh.
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jahanara village in Madhya Pradesh.— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022
(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/O8YnvXSpGW
-
JNU walls, faculty rooms defaced with anti brahmin slogans
Delhi | The Vice-Chancellor has taken serious note of the incident of defacement of walls & faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The Dean, School of International Studies & Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire & submit a report to VC at the earliest: JNU
-
Mangaluru auto blast case
Karnataka | Yesterday doctor certified that accused is now fit to be questioned and we received instructions from our chief office that the case be transferred to NIA, we have finished the formalities: N Shashikumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru on Auto blast case
-
NIA arrests absconding terrorist Harpreet Singh
Delhi | National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 1 arrested absconding terrorist Harpreet Singh when he arrived from Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia. NIA had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Harpreet Singh against whom a non-bailable warrant from the Special NIA court had been issued and a Look Out Circular was opened.
-
India ready to take its place at the global top table
United States | In last 2years when world was going through crisis, India has always been there as solution provider. Like during COVID all of this & more points that India is already ready to take its place at the global top table: Amb R Kamboj speaks at UN press briefing
India is ready to take its place at the global top tables as a country that is willing to bring solutions to the table. One of the central tenets of our foreign policy is human-centric & that will remain the same: Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj Permanent Representative of India
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today LIVE: Ludhiana Court Blast Case Accused Terrorist Harpreet Singh Arrested By NIA
Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 08:47 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. In this live blog, Jagran English will provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres. Today, we will also focus on the Gujarat Assembly Election and other big developments of the day.
02 December 2022