G20 LIVE: Climate Finance, Cryptocurrencies On Agenda For 2 Meetings In Mumbai, Bengaluru Today

G7 countries support India's G20 Presidency

The G-7 countries on Monday came out in support of India's presidency of G-20 countries and reiterated its commitments towards an equitable world. In a joint statement issued on Monday, the leaders of the G-7 countries said they endorse a sustainable future for all.

“Under the German Presidency, we, the G7, together with other international partners, have demonstrated our resolve to jointly addressing both major systemic challenges and immediate crises of our time. Our commitments and actions pave the way for progress towards an equitable world,” leaders of G-7 countries said in a joint statement.