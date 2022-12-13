G20 LIVE: Climate Finance, Cryptocurrencies On Agenda For 2 Meetings In Mumbai, Bengaluru Today

-
08:02 AM
G7 countries support India's G20 Presidency
The G-7 countries on Monday came out in support of India's presidency of G-20 countries and reiterated its commitments towards an equitable world. In a joint statement issued on Monday, the leaders of the G-7 countries said they endorse a sustainable future for all.
“Under the German Presidency, we, the G7, together with other international partners, have demonstrated our resolve to jointly addressing both major systemic challenges and immediate crises of our time. Our commitments and actions pave the way for progress towards an equitable world,” leaders of G-7 countries said in a joint statement.
-
08:00 AM
G20 Meetings in Karnataka
Karnataka will host 14 G20 meetings, which include 11 in Bengaluru, 2 in Hampi, 1 in Mysuru. During the meetings and the delegates' stay, Karnataka will showcase the State's offerings. Trips within Bengaluru city as well as for Nandi Hills, Bhoga Nandishwara Temple, Mysuru and Hampi have been planned for delegates.
-
07:58 AM
G20 Meeting: India to hold two side events today
On December 13, the Indian Presidency will hold two side events - "Data for Development: Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda" and "Infusing new LiFE into Green Development" - before the official meeting of the Working Group, according to the official statement of Ministry of External Affairs.
-
07:58 AM
G20 Meeting in Bengaluru
The first meeting of Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) under India's G20 Presidency will begin in Bengaluru today. The three-day meeting, which will mark the start of discussions on the 'Finance Track' agenda, under India's G20 Presidency, will be hosted jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India.
-
07:57 AM
G20 Meeting In Mumbai
The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency will take place in Mumbai from December 13-16, 2022. G20 Members, Guest countries and invited International Organizations will attend the meeting in person.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
G20 LIVE: Climate Finance, Cryptocurrencies On Agenda For 2 Meetings In Mumbai, Bengaluru Today
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 08:02 AM IST
13 December 2022