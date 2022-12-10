Breaking News Today Live: Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Rajasthan's Bundi

08:13 AM

Betul: 8-year-old who fell in borewell dies

An eight-year-old, who fell into a 55-feet-deep borewell in Mandavi village in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on December 6, died after he was pulled out following a rescue operation, said the Betul District Administration on Saturday. 8-year-old Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell while playing in the farm around 5 pm on December 6 and the rescue operation started within the next hour.