Breaking News Today Live: Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Rajasthan's Bundi

10:28 AM
Cyclone Mandous aftermath
Tamil Nadu | Portion of the 'permanent ramp', that was installed at Marina Beach in Chennai to help differently-abled people, gets damaged in the strong winds and rough sea due to Cyclone Mandous The ramp was inaugurated on November 27.
10:27 AM
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Rangpuria village in Bundi district of Rajasthan this morning. CM Ashok Gehlot also joined the padayatra, along with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Rangpuria village in Bundi district of Rajasthan this morning. CM Ashok Gehlot also joined the padayatra, along with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others
10:26 AM
Delhi Air Quality Index
Air quality in the Delhi-NCR continues to remain unhealthy. Delhi's air quality in 'Very Poor' category with AQI at 316, Gurugram's (Haryana) air quality in 'Poor' category with AQI at 293 and Noida's (UP) air quality in 'Severe' category with AQI at 478 this morning.
10:26 AM
Madhya Pradesh CM announces ex-gratia for 8-year-old who died after falling into a borewell
Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoles the demise of 8-year-old Tanmay Sahu who fell into a borewell in Betul on 6th December and was brought out today. He announces an ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakhs to the bereaved family.
09:46 AM
India Abstains Vote On UNSC Resolution That Exempts Sanctions Of Humanitarian Aid
India abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution that exempts humanitarian aid from sanctions. The draft resolution was adopted. 14 votes in favour, zero against and one absentation.
09:05 AM
Cyclone Mandous aftermath
A wall collapsed in T Nagar area of Chennai and caused serious damage to three cars that were parked near it. Nobody was present in the cars at the time of the incident.
09:04 AM
RPG attack on Punjab police station
Punjab | Tarn Taran Police Sanjha Kendra was hit by a low-intensity blast. Prima facie looks like an RPG attack, forensic teams are on the way. DGP Punjab is also reaching the spot later this morning. Details awaited.
08:15 AM
Putin to attend G20 Summit in Delhi
There is every chance Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the G20 summit in New Delhi in September 2023, the Russian leader’s representative in the G20 (sherpa) Svetlana Lukash, told TASS, the Russian news agency reports.
08:14 AM
Cyclone Mandous aftermath
Roads waterlogged in MMDA Colony of Arumbakkam in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain.
Roads waterlogged in MMDA Colony of Arumbakkam in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain.
#CycloneMandous pic.twitter.com/nW5OuJiFBU
08:14 AM
Cyclone Mandous aftermath
A large tree got uprooted in Egmore area of Chennai due to strong winds.
A large tree got uprooted in Egmore area of Chennai due to strong winds.
08:13 AM
Cyclone Mandous completes landfall, likely to weaken into depression
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the landfall process of Cyclone Mandous had been completed. Cyclonic Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram on Friday evening influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu. Mandous is all set to weaken, following the landfall, to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday.
08:13 AM
Betul: 8-year-old who fell in borewell dies
An eight-year-old, who fell into a 55-feet-deep borewell in Mandavi village in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on December 6, died after he was pulled out following a rescue operation, said the Betul District Administration on Saturday. 8-year-old Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell while playing in the farm around 5 pm on December 6 and the rescue operation started within the next hour.
8-year-old Tanmay Sahu who fell into a 55-ft deep borewell on December 6 in Mandavi village of Betul district, has been rescued. According to Betul district administration, the child has died
08:12 AM
Gujarat Election 2022: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as CM on Dec 12
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form the government in Gujarat for the seventh straight term on December 12. Party leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as chief minister along with 20 other cabinet ministers. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat after BJP registered a historic win in the State Assembly elections ahead of the formation of his new government.
08:12 AM
Cyclone Mandous Updates
Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) requests all to avoid going out until cyclonic storm 'Mandous' weakens. Almost 65 trees have fallen down in 3 hrs & GCC is taking measures to remove them. Motor pumps are being used to remove water stagnation in low lying saucer shaped areas: GCC
08:12 AM
Cyclone Mandous
Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast&is in deep depression&it's strength is weakening. It is moving towards Northwest direction so areas in northwest dists will witness strong winds of 55-65 kmph which will further decrease by evening to 30-40 kmph: S Balachandran, DDGM, RMC Chennai
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today Live: Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Rajasthan's Bundi
Talibuddin Khan
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 10:35 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. In this live blog, Jagran English will provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres.
10 December 2022