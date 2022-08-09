Breaking News, August 9 LIVE: 18 MLAs Sworn In As Ministers As Maha CM Shinde Expands Cabinet

-
11:21 AM
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 18 MLAs Sworn In As Ministers
18 MLAs - 9 from BJP and 9 from Shiv Sena - have been sworn in as ministers.
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion | Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administers the oath of office to 18 MLAs as ministers pic.twitter.com/2eDIBVxWj3— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
-
11:09 AM
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis Arrive At Raj Bhavan
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis have arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
Cabinet expansion | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/cC9vXBvRzx— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
-
11:08 AM
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 18 Ministers To Be Sworn In Today
18 ministers - 9 each from BJP and Shiv Sena - will be sworn in today.
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: 18 ministers to be sworn in today at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and LoP Ajit Pawar present pic.twitter.com/DWxCyYppf4
-
10:59 AM
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM Eknath Shinde Leaves For Raj Bhavan
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his MLAs, has left for Raj Bhavan from Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.
Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with his MLAs leaves for Raj Bhavan from Sahyadri Guest House pic.twitter.com/uLkoarwIXx— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
-
10:57 AM
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 9 MLAs From BJP, Shiv Sena To Take Oath Today
Nine MLAs of the BJP and Shiv Sena each will take oath today in the state cabinet expansion.
#MaharashtraCabinet | Nine BJP leaders and nine Shiv Sena leaders to take oath today in the state cabinet expansion, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/XG09h7cMQ8— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
-
10:47 AM
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP Leader Confident Of Getting Portfolio
Hopeful that I'll be given some responsibility. I'd like to thank PM, Home Minister, JP Nadda and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that I'll get an opportunity to serve people of Maharashtra. I feel I'll get a berth in the state cabinet, says Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha.
-
10:26 AM
Bihar Political Crisis: JD(U) Leaders Reach Nitish Kumar's Residence
JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar have arrived at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.
Bihar | JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar arrive at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna; other leaders of the party are also arriving here.— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
JD(U) to hold a meeting today at 11 am, amid reports of the party's rift with ally BJP in the state. pic.twitter.com/K02O1uwEdw
-
10:12 AM
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Shinde Camp's MLAs Reach Sahyadri Guest House
MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp have reached the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai where a meeting is taking place this morning.
Maharashtra | MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp arrive at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai where a meeting is taking place this morning.— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Maharashtra cabinet expansion is likely to take place today. pic.twitter.com/mbwntOVXPj
-
10:11 AM
Bihar Political Crisis: Left Parties MLAs Reach Lalu Prasad Yadav's Residence
MLAs of Left parties have also arrived at the residence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna.
Bihar | MLAs of Left parties also arrive at the residence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna. RJD MLAs are already present here. pic.twitter.com/3D4z10fcRS— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
-
09:38 AM
Bihar Political Crisis: RJD Leaders Arrive At Lalu Prasad Yadav's Residence
RJD leaders have arrived at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna. The party will hold a meeting at 11 am today amid reports of rifts between the JD(U) and the BJP in the state.
Bihar | RJD MLAs & leaders arrive at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna. The party will hold a meeting at 11 am today amid reports of rifts b/w JD(U) & BJP in the state.— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Mobile phones of all MLAs are being kept outside the meeting room. pic.twitter.com/DFZP54bOvp
-
09:35 AM
India Reports 12,751 New COVID-19 Cases
In the last 24 hours, India reported 12,751 new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 3.50 per cent. Active cases in the country stand at 1,31,807.
-
09:10 AM
Rise In Delhi COVID-19 Cases!
Delhi in the last 24 hours reported 1,372 new COVID-19 cases, 1,927 recoveries and six deaths. As per the state health department, the city-state has 7,484 active COVID-19 cases.
-
08:51 AM
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Sena Rebels To Be Part Of Govt
According to news agency PTI, the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena who had served as ministers in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government are likely to be inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet today.
-
08:46 AM
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP Leaders Meet Devendra Fadnavis
Ahead of the cabinet expansion, BJP leaders on Monday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the names of the probables to be inducted into the state cabinet.
-
08:40 AM
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Who Will Be Allotted Portfolios?
The names will be finalised by Monday night or on Tuesday. You will come to know. The names of MLAs are not finalised yet. The names will be finalised by tonight or tomorrow. You will come to know about them tomorrow, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.
-
08:36 AM
Devendra Fadnavis To Get Home Department
Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will likely get the Home Department during the cabinet expansion in Maharashtra.
-
08:35 AM
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Likely Today
The cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government will take place today at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am. This comes nearly 40 days after Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively.
Breaking News, August 9 LIVE: 18 MLAs Sworn In As Ministers As Maha CM Shinde Expands Cabinet
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on the cabinet expansion in Maharashtra. It is expected that rebel MLAs who served as ministers in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray government will be inducted into the Eknath Shinde cabinet. Besides, several BJP MLAs will also get a cabinet berth, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis getting the Home Department.
