LIVE BLOG

Breaking News, August 9 LIVE: 18 MLAs Sworn In As Ministers As Maha CM Shinde Expands Cabinet

Aalok Sensharma
Tue, 09 Aug 2022 11:22 AM IST
Breaking News, August 9 LIVE: 18 MLAs Sworn In As Ministers As Maha CM Shinde Expands Cabinet

In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on the cabinet expansion in Maharashtra. It is expected that rebel MLAs who served as ministers in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray government will be inducted into the Eknath Shinde cabinet. Besides, several BJP MLAs will also get a cabinet berth, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis getting the Home Department.

09 August 2022

  • 11:21 AM

    Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 18 MLAs Sworn In As Ministers

    18 MLAs - 9 from BJP and 9 from Shiv Sena - have been sworn in as ministers.

  • 11:09 AM

    Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis Arrive At Raj Bhavan

    Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis have arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

  • 11:08 AM

    Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 18 Ministers To Be Sworn In Today

    18 ministers - 9 each from BJP and Shiv Sena - will be sworn in today.

  • 10:59 AM

    Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM Eknath Shinde Leaves For Raj Bhavan

    Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his MLAs, has left for Raj Bhavan from Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

  • 10:57 AM

    Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 9 MLAs From BJP, Shiv Sena To Take Oath Today

    Nine MLAs of the BJP and Shiv Sena each will take oath today in the state cabinet expansion.

  • 10:47 AM

    Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP Leader Confident Of Getting Portfolio

    Hopeful that I'll be given some responsibility. I'd like to thank PM, Home Minister, JP Nadda and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that I'll get an opportunity to serve people of Maharashtra. I feel I'll get a berth in the state cabinet, says Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

  • 10:26 AM

    Bihar Political Crisis: JD(U) Leaders Reach Nitish Kumar's Residence

    JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar have arrived at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

  • 10:12 AM

    Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Shinde Camp's MLAs Reach Sahyadri Guest House

    MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp have reached the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai where a meeting is taking place this morning. 

  • 10:11 AM

    Bihar Political Crisis: Left Parties MLAs Reach Lalu Prasad Yadav's Residence

    MLAs of Left parties have also arrived at the residence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna.

  • 09:38 AM

    Bihar Political Crisis: RJD Leaders Arrive At Lalu Prasad Yadav's Residence

    RJD leaders have arrived at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna. The party will hold a meeting at 11 am today amid reports of rifts between the JD(U) and the BJP in the state. 

  • 09:35 AM

    India Reports 12,751 New COVID-19 Cases

    In the last 24 hours, India reported 12,751 new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 3.50 per cent. Active cases in the country stand at 1,31,807.

  • 09:10 AM

    Rise In Delhi COVID-19 Cases!

    Delhi in the last 24 hours reported 1,372 new COVID-19 cases, 1,927 recoveries and six deaths. As per the state health department, the city-state has 7,484 active COVID-19 cases.

  • 08:51 AM

    Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Sena Rebels To Be Part Of Govt

    According to news agency PTI, the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena who had served as ministers in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government are likely to be inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet today.

  • 08:46 AM

    Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP Leaders Meet Devendra Fadnavis

    Ahead of the cabinet expansion, BJP leaders on Monday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the names of the probables to be inducted into the state cabinet.

  • 08:40 AM

    Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Who Will Be Allotted Portfolios?

    The names will be finalised by Monday night or on Tuesday. You will come to know. The names of MLAs are not finalised yet. The names will be finalised by tonight or tomorrow. You will come to know about them tomorrow, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.

  • 08:36 AM

    Devendra Fadnavis To Get Home Department

    Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will likely get the Home Department during the cabinet expansion in Maharashtra.

  • 08:35 AM

    Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Likely Today

    The cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government will take place today at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am. This comes nearly 40 days after Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.