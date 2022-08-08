Breaking News, August 8 LIVE: Parliament Monsoon Session May Conclude Today

08:54 AM

BJP MP Attacked In Rajasthan

A BJP MP from Rajasthan, Ranjeeta Koli, has claimed that she was attacked yesterday. She said, "I saw about 150 trucks that were overloaded. I tried to stop them but they fled. They thought I was in the car and thus they pelted stones, break my car. I could have been killed. This is an attack on me but I won't be scared."