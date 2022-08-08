Breaking News, August 8 LIVE: Parliament Monsoon Session May Conclude Today

-
10:28 AM
AAP Gives Suspension of Business Notice In RS
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 to discuss giving equal facilities and martyr status to jawans in paramilitary forces.
-
10:27 AM
India Reports 16,167 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 16,167 new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 6.14 per cent. At present, the active caseload stands at 1,35,510, says Union Health Ministry.
-
10:01 AM
Jairam Ramesh Mallikarjun Kharge Isn't An Accused In National Herald Case
As already stated, LoP in Rajya Sabha (Mallikarjun Kharge) isn't an accused in National Herald case. LoP also assured that he would extend fullest cooperation and would meet when the Parliament is not in session, says Congress' Jairam Ramesh.
-
09:29 AM
Congress MP Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In LS
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss unemployment.
-
09:29 AM
PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Stampede At Khatu Shyamji Temple
Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest, says PM Modi.
-
09:00 AM
2 Injured In Fire At Pharma Company In Andhra
Two people were injured in a fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical company at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada, Anakapalli. The fire has been brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, reports ANI.
-
08:56 AM
BJP MP Attacked In Rajasthan, Police Say She Tried To Stop Overloaded Trucks
The MP at night told us that she was on her way from Delhi when she spotted overloaded trucks. She tried to stop them, while 2-3 trucks stopped, others escaped. She also stated that while escaping they pelted her car with stones, attacked her, says Rajasthan Police.
-
08:54 AM
BJP MP Attacked In Rajasthan
A BJP MP from Rajasthan, Ranjeeta Koli, has claimed that she was attacked yesterday. She said, "I saw about 150 trucks that were overloaded. I tried to stop them but they fled. They thought I was in the car and thus they pelted stones, break my car. I could have been killed. This is an attack on me but I won't be scared."
-
08:35 AM
3 Killed, Several Injured In Stampede At Khatu Shyamji Temple In Rajasthan
At least three people were killed while several others were injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair this morning.
Rajasthan | Three people died, several injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair, earlier this morning. Two injured people referred to a hospital in Jaipur. Police present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bgnL9sRr1j— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 8, 2022
-
08:32 AM
Parliament Monsoon Session May Conclude Today
The Parliament monsoon session may conclude today as the government reportedly has informed opposition leaders that it wants to curtail the session on August 8 due to festivals such as Raksha Bandhan and Moharam this week.
Top News
-
Politics
-
India
-
Sports
-
Politics
-
World
-
Sports
-
Education
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News, August 8 LIVE: Parliament Monsoon Session May Conclude Today
Aalok Sensharma
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 10:28 AM IST
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 10:28 AM IST
In the 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog of August 8, we at English Jagran will continue to focus on the monsoon session of Parliament, which may conclude today, as lawmakers bid farewell to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. This came after the government informed opposition leaders that it intends to adjourn Parliament sine die today rather than sitting until August 12 because of festivals such as Raksha Bandhan and Moharam.
08 August 2022