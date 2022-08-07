Breaking News Today, August 7 LIVE: India Reports 18,738 New COVID-19 Cases

-
PM Modi Congratulates CWG Medallist Pooja Gehlot
Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead... keep shining, tweets PM Modi.
PM Modi To Chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council Meet Today
PM Modi will chair the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in Delhi today. This would be the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019.
ISRO Launches SSLV-D1
The ISRO today successfully launched SSLV-D1 carrying an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
#WATCH ISRO launches SSLV-D1 carrying an Earth Observation Satellite & a student-made satellite-AzaadiSAT from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022
(Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/A0Yg7LuJvs
ISRO To Launch SSLV-D1 Shortly
The ISRO will launch SSLV-D1 carrying an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 9:18 am.
ISRO set to launch SSLV-D1 carrying an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 9:18 am— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022
(Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/EpGDnrTO2s
VP Polls 2022: BSP Chief Mayawati Congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar
Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar for his victory in Vice Presidential polls 2022. BSP extended its support to him keeping in mind the wider public interest. We hope he will do his best to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities, tweets BSP chief Mayawati.
Dasoju Sravan Joins BJP
Dasoju Sravan, who recently resigned from Congress, today joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister and party leader G Kishan Reddy.
Delhi | Dasoju Sravan, who recently resigned from Congress, joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union minister and party leader G Kishan Reddy pic.twitter.com/Enan2o4IzJ— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022
India Reports 18,738 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 18,738 new COVID-19 cases. As per the Union Health Ministry, the country's active caseload stands at 1,34,933.
Breaking News Today, August 7 LIVE: India Reports 18,738 New COVID-19 Cases
Sun, 07 Aug 2022 10:10 AM IST
07 August 2022