LIVE: Congress Plans Nationwide Protest Today Against GST, Price Rise, To Gherao PM's House

09:08 AM
Security beefed-up ahead of Congress' protest
Police officials brief security personnel at Vijay Chowk, ahead of Congress' nationwide protest over unemployment & inflation. Congress announced that the party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament & senior leaders will participate in "PM House gherao".
09:07 AM
Parliament Monsoon Session
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the need to conduct proceedings of Supreme Court in Hindi and that of the High court in regional languages. Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the GST on several essential commodities.
09:06 AM
Congress' protest
Congress workers protest over inflation at the party office in Delhi. The party has called a nationwide protest today over unemployment and inflation.
09:06 AM
Congress workers gather at AICC; Sect 144 imposed in area
Congress workers gathered at AICC headquarters in Delhi as the party will hold a nationwide protest today against inflation, unemployment, and other issues. Section 144 CrPC was imposed in the entire area of the New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar. Protest/dharna/ gherao in the area of New Delhi district on August 5 cannot be permitted in view of security, law and order, and traffic reasons: Delhi Police
09:05 AM
US Declares Monkeypox a public health emergency
The United States declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency. "I remain committed to our monkeypox response: ramping-up vaccine distribution, expanding testing & educating at-risk communities. That's why today's public health emergency declaration on the virus is critical to confronting this outbreak with the urgency it warrants", says US President.
09:05 AM
BJP protest against WB SSC Scam
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar along with party workers protested against the state govt over the SSC scam, in Kolkata. "The corruption that has happened is not possible by one person. It's a network & and all those involved should be arrested," said Majumdar.
LIVE: Congress Plans Nationwide Protest Today Against GST, Price Rise, To Gherao PM's House
Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 09:08 AM IST
In today's live blog, we will focus on Congress' nationwide protest against the misuse of central agencies on opposition leaders by the Central government and the price rise and imposition of GST on essential commodities. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also address a media briefing at 9 am today at the Congress headquarters. Congress leaders will also gherao of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on some essential items. In Delhi, party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over the issues; CWC members and senior leadership to participate in "PM House gherao" today.
05 August 2022