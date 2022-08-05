LIVE: Congress Plans Nationwide Protest Today Against GST, Price Rise, To Gherao PM's House

In today's live blog, we will focus on Congress' nationwide protest against the misuse of central agencies on opposition leaders by the Central government and the price rise and imposition of GST on essential commodities. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also address a media briefing at 9 am today at the Congress headquarters. Congress leaders will also gherao of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on some essential items. In Delhi, party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over the issues; CWC members and senior leadership to participate in "PM House gherao" today.