Breaking News August 4 LIVE: Oppn To Corner Govt Over National Herald Case In Parliament Today

09:01 AM
Congress Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In LS
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of unemployment.
08:55 AM
PM Modi Congratulates CWG Medallist Tejaswin Shankar
Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success, tweets PM Modi.
08:49 AM
PM Modi Congratulates CWG Medallist Gurdeep Singh
Hardwork and dedication leads to outstanding outcomes… This is what Gurdeep Singh has shown by winning Bronze medal in weightlifting at CWG. He has furthered the spirit of joy among our citizens. Congratulations abd best wishes to him, tweets PM Modi.
08:46 AM
Prez Murmu Congratulates CWG Medallist Gurdeep Singh
Congratulations to Gurdeep Singh for excellent effort and winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at Commonwealth Games. You've done India proud with your podium finish and spirited lifting. May you continue to scale new heights of success in times to come, tweets President Droupadi Murmu.
08:40 AM
Prez Murmu Congratulates CWG Medallist Tulika Maan
Congratulations to Tulika Maan for putting up a spirited fight and winning silver medal in judo at Commonwealth Games. You've shown remarkable courage and passion to succeed at a young age. May you go from strength to strength and achieve more accomplishments in future events, tweets President Droupadi Murmu.
08:36 AM
Congress Gives Another Zero Hour Submission In RS
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a zero hour submission in Rajya Sabha to discuss lumpy skin disease in cows "killing thousands of cows in Gujarat".
08:35 AM
Congress Gives Zero Hour Notice In RS
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla has given a zero hour submission in Rajya Sabha to discuss the admission of medical students who have returned from Ukraine.
08:34 AM
Oppn Likely To Target Govt Over ED's Probe In National Herald case
The opposition led by Congress will likely corner the government over the ED's probe in the National Herald case. Yesterday, the probe agency had sealed the office of the Young Indian in Delhi and deployed officials outside the residence of Gandhis.
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News August 4 LIVE: Oppn To Corner Govt Over National Herald Case In Parliament Today
Aalok Sensharma
Thu, 04 Aug 2022 09:01 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will keep our focus on Parliament Monsoon Session. With an end to the deadlock in both Houses, the government is set to push for the passage of key bills. However, the opposition would hope to continue to target the government on various issues, including ED's probe in the National Herald case.
04 August 2022