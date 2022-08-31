-
08:41 AM
PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Kishtwar Road Accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the road accident in Kishtwar. "Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at earliest. Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," tweeted his office.
-
08:37 AM
J-K L-G Expresses Grief Over Kishtwar Road Accident
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed over the road accident in Kishtwar. "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured," he tweeted.
-
08:35 AM
8 Killed In Road Accident In J-K's Kishtwar
At least eight people were killed while three others were injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar.
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News, August 31 LIVE: 8 Killed In Road Accident In J-K's Kishtwar
Aalok Sensharma
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 08:41 AM IST
31 August 2022