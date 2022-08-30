Breaking News, August 30 LIVE: Economist Abhijit Sen Passes Away At 72

-
09:09 AM
Amit Shah's Visit To Delhi Police Headquarters To Go As Per Plan
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Delhi Police Headquarters today. However, his programme which was scheduled to take place at Adarsh Auditorium in the police headquarters has been cancelled. Shah had planned to meet Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, to felicitate police personnel and to discuss the national security action plan of 2024 and about the security arrangements made available for the G-20 summit, reports IANS.
-
09:07 AM
Just In: Kamal Rashid Khan Arrested By Police
Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today, says Mumbai Police.
-
08:38 AM
Gautam Adani Is Now World's 3rd Richest Person
Business Tycoon Gautam Adani has surpassed France's Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault to become the world's third richest person in the world. He is now only behind SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the ranking.
-
08:23 AM
Over 2,300 New Swine Flu Cases In Maharashtra
Maharashtra reported 2,337 Swine Flu cases and 98 deaths between 1 January and 28 August this year, says state health department.
-
08:16 AM
Amit Shah's Delhi Police Headquarters Visit Cancelled
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday has been cancelled due to "unavoidable reasons". Shah was scheduled to visit the police headquarters to discuss national security, the action plan for 2024, and the security arrangements made available for the G-20 summit, reports IANS.
-
08:13 AM
Economist Abhijit Sen Passes Away At 72
Economist Abhijit Sen, a former Planning Commission member and one of the country's foremost experts on rural economy, passed away on Monday night. He was 72. "He suffered a heart attack around 11 PM. We rushed him to the hospital, but it was all over by the time we got there," said Dr Pronab Sen, his brother.
Top News
-
India
-
World
-
Jharkhand Girl Dies After Stalker Sets Her Ablaze; Accused Held, CM Calls For 'Strictest Punishment'India
-
Business
-
India
-
India
-
World
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News, August 30 LIVE: Economist Abhijit Sen Passes Away At 72
Aalok Sensharma
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 09:09 AM IST
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 09:09 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
30 August 2022