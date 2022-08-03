-
09:27 AM
WATCH: Tiranga Bike Rally Begins In Delhi
Tiranga Bike Rally for MPs being taken out from Red Fort. The rally will end at Vijay Chowk near the Parliament.
-
09:26 AM
In Pics: VP Naidu Flags Off Tiranga Bike Rally
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, along with Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal, flagged off Tiranga Bike Rally for MPs from Red Fort. The rally will culminate at Vijay Chowk.
-
09:25 AM
AAP Gives Another Suspension Of Business Notice In RS
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over "demolition of a temple in Gujarat's Navsari".
-
09:25 AM
AAP Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In RS
AAP MP Raghav Chadha has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the imposition of 12 per cent GST on 'Sarais' around Shri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) Amritsar.
-
09:25 AM
Oppn To Corner Govt On Price Rise, Inflation
Despite Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's assurance, it is expected that the opposition will continue to corner government on the issue of price rise in the Parliament.
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today, August 3 LIVE: BJP MPs Take Out 'Tiranga Bike Rally' In Delhi
Aalok Sensharma
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 09:27 AM IST
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 09:27 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will continue our focus on the impasse in Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session. Although the two Houses have discussed the issue of price rise in the past two days, it is expected that the impasse will continue in the Parliament as opposition continues to corner government on other key issues.
03 August 2022