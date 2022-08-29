LIVE: Kejriwal Govt To Prove Majority In Assembly Today; BJP Attacks AAP Over Delhi Schools

In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates', we will focus on the Confidence Motion proposed by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, days after his party claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to topple his government in the national capital.

However, last week, Kejriwal had claimed that the BJP's attempt to poach AAP MLAs has failed after 52 out of the 62 party lawmakers attended a meeting at his residence. "I have heard they are trying to bribe 40 MLAs to cross over. I am happy that not a single MLA has given in," Kejriwal had said.