LIVE: Kejriwal Govt To Prove Majority In Assembly Today; BJP Attacks AAP Over Delhi Schools

10:49 AM
BJP Attacks Arvind Kejriwal, AAP
50-90 per cent hiked construction cost was shown, overlooking provisions of CPWD manual, for profit so that tender can be given to select contractors. Matter of concern as CVC inquiry report that a major scam took place, was sent to Delhi Governmentt Vigilance Secretary 2.5 years back, says BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia.
10:48 AM
BJP Attacks Arvind Kejriwal Over AAP's 2020 Poll Manifesto
AAP's manifesto promised 500 new schools in Delhi. The new schools didn't come up, but in a pre-planned manner, they sought a report from PWD. Submitted at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal report stated that additional classrooms will be built and new schools won't be built, says BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia.
10:24 AM
Don't Like Congress' Ideology: Nitin Gadkari
My friend once advised me to join the Congress, I said, I’d rather drown in a well than join the Congress party. I don’t like the ideology of the Congress, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
10:14 AM
Rupee Hits Record Low!
The rupee today hit record low of 80.11 against the previous session close of 79.87 on Friday (August 26).
09:56 AM
Sensex Plunges Over 900 Points!
The Sensex today plunged 991.51 points in the morning session. It is currently trading at 57,842.36.
09:11 AM
India Reports 7,591 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 7,591 new coronavirus cases with a daily positivity rate of 4.58 per cent. Active caseload in the country, as per the Union Health Ministry, stands at 84,931.
09:09 AM
PM Modi Greets Nation On National Sports Day 2022
Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India, tweets PM Modi.
09:02 AM
BJP Tried To Poach Me: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier claimed that the BJP offered to "shut all cases" against him if he crosses over to the saffron party.
08:50 AM
Not A Single MLA Gave In: Arvind Kejriwal
Amid poaching fears by the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said: "I have heard they are trying to bribe 40 MLAs to cross over. I am happy that not a single MLA has given in."
08:40 AM
'BJP's Poaching Attempt Failed,' Says AAP
The AAP, however, has claimed that the BJP's poaching attempt failed in Delhi after 53 out of its 62 MLAs attended Arvind Kejriwal's meeting last week.
08:31 AM
'BJP Tried To Poach 40 AAP MLAs'
Last week, the AAP claimed that the BJP, which is at the power in the Centre, tried to poach 40 of its MLAs in the national capital. The AAP has 62 lawmakers in the 70-member Delhi legislative assembly.
08:28 AM
AAP Govt To Prove Majority In Delhi Assembly Today
The AAP government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will face a confidence motion today in the 70-member Delhi legislative assembly. This comes days after the AAP alleged that the BJP tried to poach 40 of its MLAs in the national capital.
LIVE: Kejriwal Govt To Prove Majority In Assembly Today; BJP Attacks AAP Over Delhi Schools
Aalok Sensharma
Mon, 29 Aug 2022 10:50 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates', we will focus on the Confidence Motion proposed by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, days after his party claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to topple his government in the national capital.
However, last week, Kejriwal had claimed that the BJP's attempt to poach AAP MLAs has failed after 52 out of the 62 party lawmakers attended a meeting at his residence. "I have heard they are trying to bribe 40 MLAs to cross over. I am happy that not a single MLA has given in," Kejriwal had said.
29 August 2022