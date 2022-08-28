Noida Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: All Residences Evacuated From 2 Adjacent Societies

-
10:46 AM
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: How Residents Are Preparing?
I've covered the door and windows to prevent dust from entering the house and have taken down wall hangings as a precautionary measure, Zeeshan, Emerald Court resident at Silver City housing complex, tells ANI.
-
10:31 AM
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: The Rise And Fall Of Supertech Skyscrapers
After a nine-year long battle, the Supertech twin towers of Noida will be reduced to rubble on Sunday (August 28). It is being taken down because it infringes on a number of construction-related laws. Click here to read more.
-
10:16 AM
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: 2 Housing Societies Fully Evacuated
Two housing societies, including 40 towers, next to Supertech Twin Towers have been fully evacuated ahead of the demolition, say officials.
-
09:55 AM
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Green Corridor Established For Medical Emergency
A green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation. Traffic diversion plans being implemented in the area, says Noida Police.
-
09:42 AM
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Full List Of Roads That You Need To Avoid
Are you planning to travel to Noida today? Click here to check the full list of roads that you need to avoid.
-
09:33 AM
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: People Evacuate Stray Dogs
A combined group of NGOs were today seen evacuating stray dogs before the Supertech Twin Towers demolition today.
UP | A combined force of NGOs is working to rescue dogs at the last moment before the #SupertechTwinTowers demolition today— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2022
We have today saved almost 30-35 dogs, we're working on getting out each & every one of them: NGO member pic.twitter.com/fdm1Qt2wJi
-
09:23 AM
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Evacuation Nearly Complete
Officials have said that the evacuation of people from the nearby areas is almost complete. "The evacuation is nearing completion," an official told PTI.
-
09:19 AM
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Expressway To Be Closed Around 2.30pm
Expressway only to be closed right before the blast at around 2.15pm. It will be opened half an hour after blast, soon as dust settles down. Instant command centre has 7 CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points, says DCP Central Rajesh S.
-
09:06 AM
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Traffic Diversion Points Activated
560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams and NDRF team deployed. Traffic diversion points activated, says DCP Central Rajesh S.
-
08:57 AM
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Evacuation Underway In Nearby Areas
Police today were seen evacuating the area around Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A.
Uttar Pradesh | Police announce to vacate the area around Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida where cranes have started coming in. pic.twitter.com/ESyf4gFemm— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022
-
08:51 AM
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Evacuation Underway In Nearby Areas
Police today were seen evacuating the area around Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A.
Uttar Pradesh | Police announce to vacate the area around Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida where cranes have started coming in. pic.twitter.com/mtqQofnbel— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022
-
08:49 AM
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Evacuation Underway In Nearby Areas
The nearby area around the Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A is being evacuated and arrangements are being made for the safe demolition of the illegal structures.
-
08:47 AM
Noida Twin Towers To Be Demolished Today
The illegal Supertech Twin Towers at Sector 93A in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, taller than the Qutub Minar, will be demolished today at 2.30 pm. The 100-metre-tall structures will be razed to the ground in nine seconds, as per the officials.
Top News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Sri Lanka Needs Support, 'Not Unwanted Pressure': India Slams China Over Docking Of 'Spy Ship' At HambantotaIndia
-
Sports
-
India
-
Cricket
LIVE BLOG
Noida Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: All Residences Evacuated From 2 Adjacent Societies
Aalok Sensharma
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 10:48 AM IST
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 10:48 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at Jagran English will focus on the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The illegal skyscrapers, taller than the Qutub Minar, will be demolished at 2.30 pm and ahead of demolition, the area is being evacuated.
Besides, we will also focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address to the nation. This will be the 92nd edition of the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme that will live streamed on YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
28 August 2022