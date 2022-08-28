Noida Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: All Residences Evacuated From 2 Adjacent Societies

In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at Jagran English will focus on the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The illegal skyscrapers, taller than the Qutub Minar, will be demolished at 2.30 pm and ahead of demolition, the area is being evacuated.

Besides, we will also focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address to the nation. This will be the 92nd edition of the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme that will live streamed on YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.