Breaking News, August 27 LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate Atal Bridge In Poll-Bound Gujarat Today

In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat, where assembly elections are slated to be held in December this year. On day 1 of his Gujarat visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the iconic foot-over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge built near Sabarmati Riverfront.

This 300-metre pedestrian-only Atal Bridge, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, connects the east and west side of the Sabarmati Riverfront, as per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).