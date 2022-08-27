-
08:55 AM
Jharkhand Political Crisis: Key UPA Meeting Today At 11 AM
Amid the political crisis in Jharkhand, a third meeting of UPA legislators on the second consecutive day has been called at Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence today at 11 am, reports ANI.
08:39 AM
CJI-Designate UU Lalit's Oath Taking Ceremony Today
President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to Justice Uday Umesh Lalit at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.
08:09 AM
What PM Modi Will Do On Day 2 Of His Gujarat Visit?
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'Veer Balak Memorial' in Anjar town of Kutch on day 2 (Sunday) of his visit to poll-bound Gujarat.
08:01 AM
PM Modi To Address Khadi Utsav Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad at around 5:30 pm today.
07:50 AM
What Did The Govt Say About Atal Bridge?
This bridge will provide connectivity to Multi Level Car Parking and various public development on East and West Bank from plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to proposed Art/ Cultural/ Exhibition Centre on East Bank, said the government in a statement.
07:49 AM
What's Special About Atal Bridge?
The Atal Bridge is a 300-metre only pedestrian bridge named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It will connect the flower garden on the western-end and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end of the riverfront.
07:47 AM
PM Modi To Inaugurate Atal Bridge In Poll-Bound Gujarat Today
PM Modi will inaugurate the foot-over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge built near Sabarmati Riverfront. It is a 300 metre pedestrian-only bridge, which will be known as Atal Bridge.
Breaking News, August 27 LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate Atal Bridge In Poll-Bound Gujarat Today
Aalok Sensharma
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:55 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat, where assembly elections are slated to be held in December this year. On day 1 of his Gujarat visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the iconic foot-over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge built near Sabarmati Riverfront.
This 300-metre pedestrian-only Atal Bridge, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, connects the east and west side of the Sabarmati Riverfront, as per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
27 August 2022