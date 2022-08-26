Live: SC Refers Freebies Matter to 3-judge Bench, Says 'Extensive Hearing Required'

-
NV Ramanna's last day as Chief Justice Of India
Senior advocate Dushyant Dave breaks down in tears while biding adieu to outgoing Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Dave says CJI Ramana performed his duty with a spine and has been a citizen's judge.
-
11:21 AM
Sonali Phogat Last Rites
Haryana | Last rites of BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat to be performed today; visuals from her residence in Hisar.
-
11:17 AM
SC On freebies issue
Supreme Court says looking at the complexity of the freebies issue, the case is referred to a three-judge bench.
-
11:17 AM
SC On freebies issue
'Freebies' by political parties: Supreme Court says that there can be no denying that in an electoral democracy, the true power lies with the electorate and the electorate judges the parties and candidates.
-
11:16 AM
Jharkhand Political Crisis
Ranchi, Jharkhand | We have more than 50 MLAs. A number of BJP leaders are also in touch with us. We are comfortably enjoying the majority and whenever the Governor asks we will prove our majority: Senior JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya
-
10:43 AM
6 of same family found dead in Haryana
Haryana | Six members including two children of the same family found dead. The scene of crime team has been called. Suicide note recovered. Further investigation underway: Joginder Sharma, DSP Ambala
-
10:43 AM
Sonali Phogat death case
Hisar, Haryana | "No, there is nothing like that," says Rinku Dhaka, brother of Sonali Phogat when asked about the alleged involvement of Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda in Phogat's death
-
10:42 AM
Raju Srivastava Health Updates
Minor improvement has been seen in comedian Raju Srivastava's health condition. He continues to be on ventilator and under observation: Sources He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Aug 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym.
-
10:42 AM
Sonali Phogat Death
Haryana | After the last rites are conducted, the family members will decide whether or not we want a CBI probe into her death. We are sure that it was a murder. We are satisfied with the probe done so far: Rinku, Sonali Phogat's brother, in Hisar
-
10:42 AM
In a first, SC proceedings to be live streamed
For the first time in the Supreme Court, the proceedings of the ceremonial bench in the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana's court will be live streamed. On the last working day, CJI Ramana will share the bench with CJI-designate Justice UU Lalit & Justice Hima Kohli at 10.30 am.
-
10:41 AM
COVID-19 Cases in India
India reports 10,256 fresh cases and 13,528 recoveries, in the last 24 hours; Active cases 90,707
-
10:40 AM
Hemant Soren calls meet of MLAs
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has called a meeting of UPA MLAs at his residence in Ranchi today amid recent political developments in the state. He has dismissed reports of receiving any communication from ECI or Governor on his disqualification as an MLA in the office-of-profit matter.
-
09:04 AM
SC to give order on freebies today
Supreme Court to pass order today on a plea against promising 'freebies' by the political parties during election campaigns.
-
08:43 AM
MP: 2 arrested for raping minor cousin, grandmother
MP | 2 brothers arrested for raping minor cousin, her grandmother in Jabalpur. A case has been registered under POCSO Act&other sections. They also assaulted her. Her father informed the police after the girl was buried. One held,search on for second accused: ASP PK Shende
-
08:42 AM
Army release video of Pak terrorists entering India
Pakistani terrorists were trying to infiltrate into India from Uri sector on Aug 25. The terrorists were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received. 3 terrorists were eliminated by alert Army troops: Indian Army officials
#WATCH | Pakistani terrorists were trying to infiltrate into India from Uri sector on Aug 25. The terrorists were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received. 3 terrorists were eliminated by alert Army troops: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/ObsQ4eXQy5— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022
-
08:41 AM
Fake currency racket busted in Manipur
Manipur | Anti-Drug cell of Imphal East Police busted a fake currency racket & recovered 3790 suspected World is Yours (WY) drugs, 60g suspected Heroin, 26 bundles & 89 numbers of 500 fake currency notes & 101 numbers of 500 fake currency uncut sheets; 2 accused arrested
-
07:35 AM
Moradabad Fire: Five dead, seven injured
UP: Five people lost their lives while seven were injured after fire broke out in a 3-storey building in Moradabad. People of the same family were residing in the building. Fire dept conducting further probe to ascertain the reason: Shailendra Kumar Singh, DM, Moradabad
-
07:34 AM
Kashmir Earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 3:28 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology
-
07:34 AM
Maharashtra Earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 171km East of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, at around 2:21 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology
-
07:33 AM
Twin Tower demolition
UP | Chetan Dutta, who will press the button that will demolish Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida on Aug 28th, says "It's a simple process; we generate current from dynamo & then press the button which will ignite the detonators in all shock tubes within 9 secs."
-
07:33 AM
Tharoor-led panel summons IRCTC, Twitter Over Data Privacy
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has summoned micro-blogging site Twitter and IRCTC before it on Friday to discuss "citizens' data security and privacy". The panel is likely to question them about a tender floated by it to hire a consultant to monetise its passenger and freight customer data, sources said.
Live: SC Refers Freebies Matter to 3-judge Bench, Says 'Extensive Hearing Required'
Fri, 26 Aug 2022 11:53 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Haryana and Punjab, where he will inaugurate the Amrita Hospital at Faridabad and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mohali, respectively.
26 August 2022