Breaking News, August 25 LIVE: SC To Hear Pegasus, Bilkis Bano Cases Today

09:20 AM
India Reports 10,725 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 10,725 new COVID-19 cases and 13,084 recoveries.
09:05 AM
SC Order On PM Modi's Security Breach Case Today
The Supreme court will today pronounce its order Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach incident during his visit to Punjab in January today.
08:47 AM
Just In: ED Arrests Prem Prakash
The ED today arrested Prem Prakash, the middle man whose premises were searched yesterday in Ranchi, Jharkhand, reports ANI.
08:21 AM
9 Killed In Road Accident In Karnataka
Nine people, including three children, died and 11 injured after a jeep collided with a truck on National Highway near Sira, Tumakuru district. All of them were daily wage workers, labourers coming towards Bengaluru. SP Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad visited the spot, says Karnataka Police.
08:19 AM
SC To Hear Plea Against PMLA Verdict Today
The Supreme Court will hear today a review petition against the judgement pertaining to upholding various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The review plea, which has been filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in in-chamber proceedings at 1.20 pm.
07:43 AM
SC To Hear Pegasus Case Today
A special bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJI NV Ramana will also hear the Pegasus snooping case today.
07:29 AM
Supreme Court To Hear BCCI Matter Today
A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the plea relating to the BCCI administration. The court was hearing a petition related to the amendments in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) constitution.
07:28 AM
Bilkis Bano Case: SC To Hear Plea Against 11 Convicts' Release
The Supreme Court will today hear a plea challenging the release of 11 men convicted for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The convicts were released by the Gujarat government on Independence Day.
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News, August 25 LIVE: SC To Hear Pegasus, Bilkis Bano Cases Today
Aalok Sensharma
Thu, 25 Aug 2022 09:20 AM IST
25 August 2022