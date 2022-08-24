Breaking News, August 24 LIVE: India Reports 10,649 New COVID-19 Cases

-
11:26 AM
Vijay Kumar Sinha Resigns As Bihar Assembly Speaker
Vijay Kumar Sinha has resigned as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly.
10:47 AM
Congress To Decide Presidential Poll Schedule On August 28
A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting, says Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.
10:26 AM
India Reports 10,649 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 10,649 new COVID-19 cases and 10,677 recoveries. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country's active caseload stands at 96,442.
09:12 AM
Schools Closed In Karnataka After Leopard Spotting
22 schools, including government and private ones, are closed in Karnataka's Belagavi district today after a leopard was seen in the area. Schools were closed yesterday as well. District administration to use elephants to catch the leopard, reports ANI.
08:48 AM
CBI Raids RJD MLC Sunil Singh's Residence In Patna
The CBI today conducted a raid at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in Patna.
Bihar | Raids by a Central Agency are underway at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, in Patna. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/TyQsy9khaL— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
08:28 AM
No Trust Motion Filed With Little Care For Rules, Says Bihar Speaker
The no-confidence motion seems to have been filed with little care for rules. I have been accused of bias and dictatorial attitude. Both the allegations are false. Resigning in such circumstances will hurt my self-respect. I am at present occupying the Chair and shall be bound by the norms associated with the constitutional office. My priority will be to discharge my duties in accordance with the rules, says Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.
08:07 AM
J-K: Missing BJP Leader Found Hanging From Tree
A missing BJP leader was found hanging from a tree in Hiranagar Town in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua yesterday. A villager saw the body of BJP leader Som Raj hanging from a tree at some distance from his house in Hiranagar town in the morning and informed the police. The body, which had blood marks, was sent to a Sub District Hospital (SDH) Hiranagar hospital for post-mortem, reports ANI.
07:51 AM
She Can't Die Of Heart Attack, Says Sonali Phogat's Sister
My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem, says Raman, sister of Haryana BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat, who passed away on Tuesday.
07:45 AM
Sonali Phogat's Sister Hints At Foul Play
I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy is going on... later, she cut the call and then didn't pick up, says Rupesh, sister of Haryana BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat, who passed away on Tuesday.
07:28 AM
PM Modi To Visit Punjab Today
Today, PM Modi will also visit Punjab and inaugurate the 'Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre'. "Situated in Mohali, will emerge as a hub for cancer care in the region. I would urge those associated with healthcare to join the programme," he said in a tweet.
07:25 AM
PM Modi To Visit Haryana Today
Today, PM Modi will visit Haryana and inaugurate the Amrita Hospital at Faridabad. "This project will augment healthcare facilities in the NCR," he said in a tweet.
Breaking News, August 24 LIVE: India Reports 10,649 New COVID-19 Cases
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 11:26 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Haryana and Punjab, where he will inaugurate the Amrita Hospital at Faridabad and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mohali, respectively.
