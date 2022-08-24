Breaking News, August 24 LIVE: India Reports 10,649 New COVID-19 Cases

08:28 AM

No Trust Motion Filed With Little Care For Rules, Says Bihar Speaker

The no-confidence motion seems to have been filed with little care for rules. I have been accused of bias and dictatorial attitude. Both the allegations are false. Resigning in such circumstances will hurt my self-respect. I am at present occupying the Chair and shall be bound by the norms associated with the constitutional office. My priority will be to discharge my duties in accordance with the rules, says Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.