Breaking News, August 23 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal To Attend Town Hall Meet In Gujarat's Bhavnagar Today

-
09:19 AM
Section 144 Imposed In K'taka's Kodagu
Section 144 has been imposed in the Kodagu district of Karnataka ahead of Congress' protest and 'Jan Jagarti Sammelan' by the BJP on August 26.
-
09:08 AM
Telangana BJP MLA Booked For Remarks Against Prophet Muhammad
Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh has been booked for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. Case registered under section 295(a), 153(a) and other sections, reports ANI.
-
08:51 AM
Ashok Gehlot Urges Rahul Gandhi To Become Congress President
If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen across the country. He should understand the sentiments of Congress workers and accept this post, says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
-
08:40 AM
Sania Mirza Pulls Out Of US Open 2022
India's tennis ace Sania Mirza today pulled out of the US Open 2022 following an injury to her forearm and elbow. Click here to read more.
-
08:25 AM
Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.9 Hits Jammu
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit the Jammu region today. The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 2.20 am, was 61 km east of Katra area, reports PTI.
-
08:03 AM
Goods Train Derail Near Bhubaneswar Railway Station
After five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday night, rail movement on the route has been partially affected. According to sources, the mishap took place at around 8.35 pm while the train was on its way to Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Chakradharpur Division, reports ANI.
-
08:00 AM
Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J-K
The Indian Army foiled an Infiltration attempt at LoC in Naushera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir late last night, reports ANI.
-
07:32 AM
All Schools Closed In Rajasthan's Baran Amid Heavy Rains
Due to a heavy rainfall warning, all schools in the Baran district will be closed from August 23-24, as per orders issued by Baran DM Narendra Gupta.
-
07:30 AM
Arvind Kejriwal To Attend Town Hall Meet In Gujarat's Today
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will attend a town hall meeting in Bhavnagar of Gujarat today, where assembly elections will be held in December this year.
Top News
-
India
-
India
-
World
-
World
-
Sports
-
Entertainment
-
Business
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News, August 23 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal To Attend Town Hall Meet In Gujarat's Bhavnagar Today
Aalok Sensharma
Tue, 23 Aug 2022 09:19 AM IST
Tue, 23 Aug 2022 09:19 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will continue our focus on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's visit to poll-bound Gujarat. On day 2 of his Gujarat visit, Kejriwal, along with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, will attend a town hall meeting in Bhavnagar.
23 August 2022