Breaking News, August 23 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal To Attend Town Hall Meet In Gujarat's Bhavnagar Today

08:03 AM

Goods Train Derail Near Bhubaneswar Railway Station

After five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday night, rail movement on the route has been partially affected. According to sources, the mishap took place at around 8.35 pm while the train was on its way to Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Chakradharpur Division, reports ANI.