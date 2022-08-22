LIVE BLOG

Breaking News, August 22 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia To Visit Poll-Bound Gujarat Today

Aalok Sensharma
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 07:35 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia's two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat. The two will reach Ahmedabad today and address a town hall meeting in Himmatnagar as the AAP tries to expand its foots in Gujarat to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 assembly elections.

    Schools Closed In MP's Narmadapuram Amid Heavy Rains

    Due to incessant rains, there will be a holiday in all schools of the Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh today, reports ANI.

    Will Build Schools, Hospitals In Gujarat, Says Arvind Kejriwal

    On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get a free good education and good treatment. People will be relieved, we will also interact with youth, Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet earlier.

    What's Schedule For Arvind Kejriwal's Gujarat Visit?

    Arvind Kejriwal will reach Ahmedabad today and address a town hall meeting in Himmatnagar. On Tuesday, he will attend a town hall meeting in Bhavnagar.

    Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia To Visit Gujarat Today

    AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing a CBI probe in connection with the Delhi's excise policy, will reach Gujarat today as preparations for the 2022 assembly elections.

