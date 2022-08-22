-
07:35 AM
Schools Closed In MP's Narmadapuram Amid Heavy Rains
Due to incessant rains, there will be a holiday in all schools of the Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh today, reports ANI.
07:27 AM
Will Build Schools, Hospitals In Gujarat, Says Arvind Kejriwal
On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get a free good education and good treatment. People will be relieved, we will also interact with youth, Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet earlier.
07:21 AM
What's Schedule For Arvind Kejriwal's Gujarat Visit?
Arvind Kejriwal will reach Ahmedabad today and address a town hall meeting in Himmatnagar. On Tuesday, he will attend a town hall meeting in Bhavnagar.
07:18 AM
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia To Visit Gujarat Today
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing a CBI probe in connection with the Delhi's excise policy, will reach Gujarat today as preparations for the 2022 assembly elections.
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News, August 22 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia To Visit Poll-Bound Gujarat Today
Aalok Sensharma
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 07:35 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia's two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat. The two will reach Ahmedabad today and address a town hall meeting in Himmatnagar as the AAP tries to expand its foots in Gujarat to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 assembly elections.
22 August 2022