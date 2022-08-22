Breaking News, August 22 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia To Visit Poll-Bound Gujarat Today

07:27 AM

Will Build Schools, Hospitals In Gujarat, Says Arvind Kejriwal

On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get a free good education and good treatment. People will be relieved, we will also interact with youth, Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet earlier.