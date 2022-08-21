Breaking News, August 21 LIVE: Amit Shah To Address Mega Rally In Telangana Today

07:53 AM

Congress Not An Alternative, Says BJP

People used to believe that Congress would be an alternative, but after watching the politics at the federal level, all of the regional parties under the Congress umbrella have united with BJP to oppose Congress. However, the people of Telangana are with BJP. With the help of the people of the state, we are sure that we are going to be an alternative and form the government in Telangana, says BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman.