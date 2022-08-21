-
KCR Kickstarts Campaigns For Munugode By-Polls
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao yesertday went to Munugode Assembly constituency to launch Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) campaign for the upcoming Munugode by-election.
Sachin Tendulkar Flags Off Ageas Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon
Sachin Tendulkar today flagged off the 6th edition of Ageas Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon.
Congress Not An Alternative, Says BJP
People used to believe that Congress would be an alternative, but after watching the politics at the federal level, all of the regional parties under the Congress umbrella have united with BJP to oppose Congress. However, the people of Telangana are with BJP. With the help of the people of the state, we are sure that we are going to be an alternative and form the government in Telangana, says BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman.
Telangana Politics Will Shift After Munugode By-Polls, Says BJP
Telangana politics will shift as a result of the Munugode by-election, the people are fed up with the TRS party's dominance and want Telangana to change, which can only be accomplished by the BJP, says BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman.
People Of Telangana Want Change, Says BJP
We are working hard to bring all the safety and security in the state. Amit Shah will address a rally in Munugodu ahead of bypoll elections. There will be big joinings. We will definitely win there, says BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh.
Amit Shah To Address Mega Rally In Telangana
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Telangana's Munugode today in conjunction with the by-elections there.
Breaking News, August 21 LIVE: Amit Shah To Address Mega Rally In Telangana Today
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah's mega public rally in Telangana's Munugode. Assembly elections are slated to be held in Telangana next year and saffron party is looking to challenge K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the southern state.
21 August 2022