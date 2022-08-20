LIVE: 6 Dead, Many Feared Trapped Following Landslides, Flash Floods In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh

-
12:30 PM
'Issue is not excise policy but Kejriwal's growing popularity, says Sisodia
Their issue is not liquor/excise scam. Their problem is Arvind Kejriwal... whole proceedings against me, raids at my residence & office, are to stop Arvind Kejriwal... I haven't done any corruption. I'm just Arvind Kejriwal's Education Minister: Delhi Dy CM & AAP leader M Sisodia
12:30 PM
Sisodia terms Delhi excise policy as best policy
Excise policy due to which whole controversy is created is the country's best policy. We were applying it with transparency & sincerity. Had Delhi LG not changed his decision conspiring to fail the policy, Delhi govt would've been getting at least Rs 10,000cr every year:M Sisodia
12:29 PM
Manish Sisodia on CBI raids
CBI officers came to my residence y'day. They also raided Education Ministry's Dy CM office. All officers, in both places, were great people. They behaved very nicely. They had to obey orders from high command, but I'd like to thank them to have behaved so nicely: Manish Sisodia
12:28 PM
Manish Sisodia on CBI raids
America's biggest newspaper The New York Times covered Delhi's education model on its front page y'day. It's a pride for India... Around 1.5yrs ago, another story was published by them showing thousands of bodies being cremated along Ganga; it was shameful: Delhi Dy CM M Sisodia
12:28 PM
16 arrested for threatning Siddaramaiah
Karnataka | A total of 16 people have been arrested in Kodagu in connection with the death threat calls to LoP Siddaramaiah; 9 people have been arrested in Kushalnagar & 7 in Madikeri, all of whom will be produced before the magistrate court; probe on: Kodagu SP Capt Aiyappa MA
12:27 PM
2 children died after incessant rainfall in J-K
J&K | Two children, a 3-year-old and a 2-month-old, died due to landslides in Samole village in Muttal area of Udhampur district. Rescue teams after getting info rushed to the spot & recovered the dead bodies from the debris of the collapsed house: Udhampur Administration
12:26 PM
Himachal Pradesh Rains
Himachal Pradesh: The railway bridge on Chakki river in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district damaged due to flash flood, and collapsed today morning. The water in the river is yet to recede: Northern Railways
12:26 PM
Suspected boat case
Maharashtra ATS has registered a case against an unknown person under Arms Act. ATS has sought complete information about the people associated with the boat from the official channel: Maharashtra ATS. The suspected boat with 3 AK-47 rifles was seized off Raigad coast on Aug 18.
10:30 AM
Cloudburst strikes Dehradun, SDRF swings into action
A cloudburst occurred in Raipur block in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand in the early hours of Saturday. The cloudburst was reported by locals at 2.45 am on Saturday in Sarkhet village in Raipur block. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot after getting information. "All the people stuck in the village were rescued while some took shelter in a resort nearby," said SDRF.
10:28 AM
5 arrested for running fake visa/passport racket
Delhi | A total of 5 people have been arrested including mastermind Zakir as the IGI unit of Delhi Police busted one of the biggest international fake passport/visa rackets. 325 fake passports, 175 fake visas & other related things were recovered: DCP (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma
10:27 AM
Himachal Pradesh Rains
Himachal Pradesh | Chakki bridge in Kangra district collapsed today, says ADM Kangra, Rohit Rathore. Heavy rainfall is likely in Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts today.
10:27 AM
Mumbai police receive threat message
A threat message warning of a 26/11-like terrorist attack was sent to the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Police traffic control from a Pak-based phone number. The threat message states that 6 people will execute the plan in India. Probe underway: Mumbai Police source
10:27 AM
Assam Floods
We will disburse an amount of Rs 119.10 crores as flood rehabilitation fund through direct benefit transfer to those affected. Till now, 180 people across 34 districts have lost their lives due to floods & 19 people have died in landslides: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
09:34 AM
COVID-19 Cases in India
India reports 13,272 fresh cases and 13,900 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,01,166. Daily positivity rate 4.21%
09:34 AM
DGCA suspends license of Boeing B737 aircraft's pilot in command for 6 months
DGCA suspended the licence of pilot-in-command (PIC) of a SpiceJet flight for 6 months after he ignored the co-pilot's input. The Boeing B737 aircraft on May 1 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent, resulting in injuries to a few passengers: Sources
09:33 AM
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi
Delhi | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra, MP KC Venugopal, and LoP Mallikarjun Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi, on his 78th birth anniversary at Vir Bhumi.
09:33 AM
Landslide in Himachal's Mandi
Himachal Pradesh | A cloudburst situation was informed to us from Segli in Mandi last night. By the time we reached, a huge landslide also occurred. PWD is helping with opening up of the road, NDRF has been coordinated; they're moving to the spot: Mandi DC Arindam Chaudhary
"Many areas of Mandi received rain overnight; we started receiving calls of roads getting blocked & other related concerns since 1:30am. Many individual incidents resolved. Police on the job, NDRF was contacted at around 2:30am; their mobilisation done", he said.
09:33 AM
153 injured during Dahi Handi in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Total 153 people injured while forming the pyramid during #DahiHandi in Mumbai, of which 130 people have been treated & discharged. 23 still under treatment, their condition stable: BMC. In Thane, around 64 people were injured: Thane Municipal Corporation
09:32 AM
Heavy rains in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand: Due to continuous torrential rains since yesterday, Tamasa river flowing near Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun was in spate. There has been no loss of life or property: Acharya Bipin Joshi
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Flash-flood-like situation due to incessant torrential rainfall at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/Q43inmiVht— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022
09:32 AM
UP: 2 die during Janmashtami celebrations at overcrowded Mathura's Banke Bihari temple
Two people died of suffocation and six were injured during Janmashtami celebrations on August 19 at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, officials said on Saturday. The temple saw massive crowding as devotees flocked to the temple to celebrate the festival. The deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi and Ram Prasad Vishwakarma who were declared dead at the hospital, police said.
LIVE: 6 Dead, Many Feared Trapped Following Landslides, Flash Floods In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh
Talibuddin Khan
Sat, 20 Aug 2022 12:36 PM IST
