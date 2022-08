LIVE: 6 Dead, Many Feared Trapped Following Landslides, Flash Floods In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh

09:33 AM

Landslide in Himachal's Mandi

Himachal Pradesh | A cloudburst situation was informed to us from Segli in Mandi last night. By the time we reached, a huge landslide also occurred. PWD is helping with opening up of the road, NDRF has been coordinated; they're moving to the spot: Mandi DC Arindam Chaudhary

"Many areas of Mandi received rain overnight; we started receiving calls of roads getting blocked & other related concerns since 1:30am. Many individual incidents resolved. Police on the job, NDRF was contacted at around 2:30am; their mobilisation done", he said.