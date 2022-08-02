-
08:49 AM
Prez Murmu Congratulates CWG Bronze Medallist Harjinder Kaur
Congratulations to Shushila Devi on winning silver medal in Judo at the Commonwealth Games. Your impressive performance has won you countless admirers and inspired millions of girls. India is proud of you, tweets President Droupadi Murmu.
-
08:38 AM
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighter Pingali Venkayya
I pay homage to the great Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary. Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts of giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress, tweets PM Modi.
-
08:37 AM
PM Modi Congratulates CWG Bronze Medallist Harjinder Kaur
Our weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG. Continuing this, Harjinder Kaur wins a Bronze medal. Congratulations to her for this special accomplishment. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours, tweets PM Modi.
-
08:36 AM
PM Modi Congratulates CWG Bronze Medallist Vijay Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav has won a Bronze medal in Judo at the CWG and made the nation proud. His success augurs well for the future of sports in India. May he continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come, tweets PM Modi.
-
08:35 AM
Yasin Malik Ends Hunger Strike In Tihar Jail
Yasin Malik, lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, called off his hunger strike last evening after he was told that his demands and concerns have been forwarded to senior authorities, reports ANI.
-
08:34 AM
Rajya Sabha To Discuss Price Rise Today
The Rajya Sabha will discuss the issue of price rise today. This comes a day after the a discussion was held over the same topic in the Lok Sabha.
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News, August 2 LIVE: Rajya Sabha To Discuss Price Rise Today
Aalok Sensharma
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 08:49 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will continue our focus our focus on Parliament monsoon session. Today, the issue of price hike and inflation would be discussed in the Rajya Sabha, a day after discussions on the same topic in the Lok Sabha.
02 August 2022