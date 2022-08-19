Live Breaking News Today: Security Beefed Up At Raigad Beach Where Weapon-Laden Boat Was Seized

-
CBI FIR names Manish Sisodia in Excise Policy case
Excise policy case | Searches at seven states, including Delhi, at 21 locations. FIR named four public servants including Manish Sisodia: CBI official
COVID-19 cases in India
India reports 15,754 fresh cases and 15,220 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,01,830. Daily positivity rate 3.47%
NIA conducts searches at 8 locations in Jammu and Kashmir
National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts searches at 8 different locations in Jammu & Kashmir in a case related to interception of a drone used for delivery of consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives by a key module of TRF, an offshoot of LeT: NIA
CBI Raids at 21 locations in Delhi
CBI raids 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with excise policy case, including Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence: CBI official
Fake GST racket busted in Mumbai
CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate in Mumbai Zone busted a fake GST invoice racket, which used to avail fake Input Tax Credit (ITC). One such firm has availed ineligible ITC of Rs 2.57 Cr on the bogus invoices of Rs 14.30 Cr. The proprietor of the firm has been arrested: CGST Bhiwandi
Krishna Janmashtmi celebrations begin in Bengaluru
Karnataka | People gather at Iskcon temple in Bengaluru as celebrations for Krishna Janmashtami begin.
Dehradun court issues non-bailable warrant against Bobby Kataria
Uttarakhand | A Dehradun court issued a non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Bobby Kataria for drinking alcohol while sitting on a chair & stopping traffic in middle of the road. Teams are being sent to Haryana & other locations to arrest him: SHO, Dehradun Cantt
Security beefed up at Raigad beach
Maharashtra | Security personnel deployed on a beach in Raigad district where a suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles was seized yesterday.
1 arrested for killing saint in Rajasthan
Hanumangarh, Rajasthan | We received information about the murder of a saint Chetan Das. Police officials reached the spot and a team was formed to nab the accused. The prime suspect, Jasveer Singh has been arrested: Ajay Singh, SP, Hanumangarh
Live Breaking News Today: Security Beefed Up At Raigad Beach Where Weapon-Laden Boat Was Seized
Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 09:53 AM IST
19 August 2022