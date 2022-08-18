Breaking News, August 18 LIVE: NIA Conducts Multiple Raids In Jammu

-
11:06 AM
Centre asks telecom operators to prepare for 5G launch
The Government has issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers while asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country.
"5G update: Spectrum assignment letter issued. Requesting TSPs to prepare for 5G launch," Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote on Koo.
-
10:05 AM
-
09:37 AM
NIA Conducts Raids In Jammu
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu.
J&K | National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids at multiple locations in Jammu.— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022
(Visuals from Faisal Muneer's residence) pic.twitter.com/DQvs7aoHMX
-
09:00 AM
TMC Won't Last Even For 6 Months, Says Suvendu Adhikari
Enforcement Directorate and CBI are doing their work. This party (TMC) will not last even for 6 months. December is their deadline, says West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari.
-
08:53 AM
Precaution Dose Is Necessary, Says Top Govt Official
Precaution dose necessary. Covid-19 still there, has risen in past few days. All precautions necessary, masks and social distancing crucial. Corbevax vaccine approved for precaution dose for heterologous or mix-match option, says NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul.
-
08:38 AM
Flood-Like Situation In Surat
A flood-like situation has emerged in Gujarat's Surat due to heavy rains in the region.
#WATCH | Gujarat: Flood-like situation in low-lying areas in Surat, due to heavy rains in the region (17.08) pic.twitter.com/r3RQ1JFqEI— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022
-
08:16 AM
2.5kg IED Recovered In Punjab
Punjab Police yesterday said that an IED which was found stuck under the vehicle of an ASI weighed about 2.5 kg and looked the same IED which had been recovered from Tarn taran and had come from Pakistan. "IED found in this bomb weighs approximately 2.5 kg. It looks like the same IED which had been recovered from Tarn taran and had come from Pakistan. We're looking into a suspected terror angle. Several teams deployed, should know more in 24 hours," it said.
-
08:12 AM
Pak Drone Drops Arms, Ammunition In Jammu
The Jammu and Kashmir police has recovered arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone in Toph village near the international border. According to police, a case was registered on February 24, 2022 at Arnia police station regarding recovery of arms and ammunition dropped by Pakistani drone. One accused, belonging to Jammu, made revelations that a Pakistani prisoner/handler Mohd Ali Hussain alias Qasim has been instrumental in drone droppings and is the main operative of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr, reports ANI.
-
08:08 AM
Internet To Be Snapped In Assam On Monday For 4 Hours
Internet services will remain suspended in Assam for four hours on August 21 and 28 during the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations 2022 for filling up vacancies in Class III and Class IV posts. "Shared SOPs and asked DCs to adhere to these in letter and spirit with adequate security measures. There won't be any leniency in maintaining the exam's sanctity. Asked DCs and SPs to be ready with men and materials to thwart unscrupulous elements from disrupting exams," tweeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Breaking News, August 18 LIVE: NIA Conducts Multiple Raids In Jammu
Aalok Sensharma
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 11:06 AM IST
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 11:06 AM IST
18 August 2022