Breaking News, August 17 LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Meets President Droupadi Murmu

01:26 PM
Came Here To Thank PM Modi, Says Tamil Nadu CM
I came in person to thank him (PM, for his presence at Chess Olympiad) today at 4.30 pm. There are several demands that will be given to him. Many demands like NEET exemption, NEP, electricity, Cauvery, Mekadatu dam will be discussed with PM, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
12:48 PM
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Meets President Droupadi Murmu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today met resident Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/HoTPqJJP8h— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022
12:35 PM
AIADMK Leadership Issue: HC Orders Status-Quo Over July 11 GC Meet
In a setback to AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS), the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered maintaining status-quo as was the case on June 23 in the matter relating to the conduct of the July 11 General Council meet of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, reports PTI.
12:31 PM
Is Kartikeya Singh Trying To Bring Lalu's Times: Sushil Modi Asks Nitish Kumar
If Kartikeya Singh (RJD) had a warrant against him, he should have surrendered. But he has taken oath as Law minister. I ask Nitish, is he trying to take Bihar back to Lalu's times? Kartikey Singh should be immediately dismissed, says BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi.
11:59 AM
SC Hearing On Freebies
The Supreme Court has adjourned for Monday the hearing of plea against promises by political parties to distribute freebies from public funds during election campaigns. It said concern is about spending public money in right way, asking parties in the case to file suggestions by August 20.
10:52 AM
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/9qOGa1y8iU— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022
10:39 AM
Sensex Trade Above 60,000!
The Sensex is currently trading at 60,138.50, rising by 296.29 points.
10:36 AM
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin To Meet President Murmu Shortly
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar later this morning. Later in the day, he will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
09:39 AM
India Reports 9,062 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 9,062 new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 2.49 per cent. Active caseload stands at 1,05,058, says Union Health Ministry.
09:11 AM
5 Killed In Road Accident In Maharashtra
Five members of a family died and one injured in a road accident near Ranjangaon MIDC on Ahmednagar-Pune Highway in Pune district last night. Accident occurred after a car collided with a container coming from wrong side. Container driver absconding, says Maharashtra Police.
08:38 AM
EAM Jaishankar To Meet Thai Counterpart Today
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Thailand to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting as both nations celebrate 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, will hold meeting with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai today in Bangkok.
08:17 AM
Terrorists Lob Grenades At Security Forces In J-K
The security forces have launched a cordon and search operation at Kutpora in Shopian of Jammu and Kashmir. During the search, terrorists lobbed grenades at search party. Search party also retaliated, but the terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police and security forces have busted a hideout inside a house, and recovered arms and ammunition, reports ANI.
08:16 AM
DMK Moves SC Amid Row Over Freebies
The DMK has moved an impleadment motion notice before Supreme Court, asking to be made a respondent to a plea seeking that political parties be prohibited from promising "freebies" during elections campaigns. It has also challenged the definition of "freebies" in its application.
08:13 AM
Over 50 Injured As 3 Train Bogies Derail In Maharashtra's Gondia
More than 50 persons were injured after 3 bogies of a train derailed in Maharashtra's Gondia around 2.30 am at night. A collision between a goods train and passenger train led to this accident. No deaths reported. Train was on its way from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan's Jodhpur, reports ANI.
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News, August 17 LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Meets President Droupadi Murmu
Aalok Sensharma
Wed, 17 Aug 2022 01:26 PM IST
17 August 2022