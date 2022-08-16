Bihar Cabinet Expansion LIVE: 31 Ministers To Join Nitish Kumar's Govt; RJD To Get Lion's Share

-
11:09 AM
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Lalu Yadav To Attend Swearing In Ceremony
RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav will likely attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers.
-
10:18 AM
Roadmap For 2024 Clear With Nitish Kumar, Says RJD MP
This entire Mahagathbandhan, and now Nitish Kumar has come (into the alliance), so the map of 2024 is clear up to a great extent, says RJD MP Manoj Jha.
-
10:17 AM
Every RJD Worker Will Work, Says Party MP Manoj Jha
It's not just people who will join the cabinet, every worker and MLA of RJD is a part of it - they may not join under their names but there will be everyone's participation. The entire cabinet reflects Bihar's interest, you will see that, says RJD MP Manoj Jha.
-
10:16 AM
Nitish Kumar Will Take Bihar To New Heights, Says JDU MLA
There will be no difference (between party's alliance with RJD and that with BJP) as leader is the same. Work will be done well. Nitish Kumar will take Bihar to new heights and it's the demand of the nation that he lead the country, lead Opposition in the country, says JD(U) MLA Leshi Singh.
-
09:41 AM
Just In: India Reports 8,813 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 8,813 new COVID-19 cases and 15,040 recoveries with a daily positivity rate of 4.15 per cent. Active caseload stands at 1,11,252, as per the Union Health Ministry.
-
09:19 AM
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: JP Nadda's Key Meet With State Party Leaders Today
BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a crucial meeting with with the party's Bihar core committee in Delhi today.
-
08:54 AM
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Independent MLA Sumit Singh To Get A Cabinet Berth
Sumit Kumar Singh, an independent MLA from Chakai in Jamui district, will likely get a place in the new Bihar government.
-
08:43 AM
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: What About Other Probables?
From Congress, Afaque Alam and Murari Lal Gautam will get a place in the Bihar cabinet. From HAM, Santosh Suman will take oath, as per reports.
-
08:31 AM
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Who Are Probables From RJD?
According to reports, Tej Pratap Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Kumar Sarvjeet, Surendra Ram, Shahnawaz Alam, Sameer Mahaseth, Bharat Mandal, Anita Devi and Sudhakar Singh from RJD will get a place in the Bihar cabinet.
-
08:25 AM
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Pay Tribute To AB Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Sadaiv Atal.
Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal. pic.twitter.com/x8ItJbRwVI— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
-
08:04 AM
VP Dhankhar Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Sadaiv Atal.
#WATCH | Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal. pic.twitter.com/yLvKbKNFNs— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
-
07:59 AM
President Murmu Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary
President Droupadi Murmu today paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Sadaiv Atal.
#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal. pic.twitter.com/044qWd9R6y— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
-
07:54 AM
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Sadaiv Atal.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal. pic.twitter.com/FKBbnrhjbe— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
-
07:49 AM
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar Expected To Retain All JD(U) Ministers
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to retain all ministers - including Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Sanjay Jha, Madan Sahni, Jayant Raj, Sheela Mandal, Bijendra Yadav, Shravan Kumar, Sunil Kumar and Jama Khan - from the JD(U) except one.
-
07:47 AM
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: 2 Congress MLAs To Be Sworn In As Ministers
Meanwhile, two Congress MLAs and a legislator of the Hindustani Awam Morcha will also take oath as ministers. An independent MLA will also be sworn in as minister.
-
07:46 AM
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: RJD To Get Lion's Share
Tejashwi Yadav's RJD will get the lion' share in the cabinet expansion in Bihar today. As per reports, 16 RJD MLAs will be sworn in as ministers in the Nitish Kumar government today.
-
07:44 AM
Bihar Cabinet Expansion To Be Held Today
JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar will expand his cabinet today, days after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan at 11.30 am.
Bihar Cabinet Expansion LIVE: 31 Ministers To Join Nitish Kumar's Govt; RJD To Get Lion's Share
Aalok Sensharma
Tue, 16 Aug 2022 11:09 AM IST
Today, in the 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on the Bihar cabinet expansion, scheduled for 11.30 am at Raj Bhavan in Patna. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will expand his cabinet today, with ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will get the lion's share. According to reports, the Tejashwi Yadav party will get 16 cabinet seats, while Congress and Jitin Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will get two and one seats, respectively.
16 August 2022