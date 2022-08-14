Breaking News, August 14 LIVE: President Murmu To Address Nation Today Ahead Of I-Day

-
10:46 AM
Amit Shah Condoles Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Demise
His (Rakesh Jhunjhunwala) vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He'll always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
10:45 AM
PM Modi Condoles Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Demise
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti, tweets PM Modi.
10:01 AM
India Reports 14,092 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 14,092 new COVID-19 cases. Active caseload in the country stands at 1,16,861, as per Union Health Ministry.
09:59 AM
Ace Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away At 62
Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's own Warren Buffet passed away today at the age of 62.
09:59 AM
Vinayak Mete, Shiv Sangram Chief, Dies In Road Accident
Shiv Sangram party leader Vinayak Mete was killed after a vehicle hit his car on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday morning. He was 52.
09:06 AM
PM Modi Pays Tribute On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
Today, on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition , and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history, tweets PM Modi.
08:35 AM
President Murmu An Inspiration, Says American Singer Mary Millben
To read her (Droupadi Murmu) story and watch her trajectory from coming from a tribal community to becoming governor and now becoming the President. She is not only an inspiration to the young girls in India, but to young girls all over the world, says American singer Mary Millben.
08:30 AM
PM Modi A Visinary Leader, Says American Singer Mary Millben
Once again, I will praise PM Modi. He has been a visionary leader in empowering women. I admire and credit him, in the context of giving President Droupadi Murmu an opportunity to be the President of India, says American singer Mary Millben.
08:21 AM
Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off 10km Race Ahead Of I-Day
A 10 km race of 3.5k police personnel and rally of 100 four-wheelers and 60 bikes held from Marine Drive today to mark 75 years of Independence. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and actor Akshay Kumar flagged off the race.
Mumbai | A 10 km race of 3.5k police personnel & rally of 100 four-wheelers and 60 bikes held from Marine Drive today to mark 75 years of Independence— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and actor Akshay Kumar flagged off the race and car & bike rally. pic.twitter.com/aMSvrq6vJZ
08:03 AM
P Saravanan, BJP's Madurai District President, Resigns From Party
BJP Madurai district president P Saravanan has announced his resignation from the party, claiming the saffron party is working against the minority people.
"I will not continue in BJP. The hatred and religious politics don't suit me. I am going to send my resignation letter to BJP in the morning," said Saravanan on Saturday.
08:00 AM
Jyotiraditya Scindia To Lead 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign In Gwalior Today
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate a photo exhibition and spearheading various programmes at Maharani Lakshmi Bai Ki Chhatri and Central Jail in Gwalior as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.
07:56 AM
President Murmu To Address Nation Today Ahead Of I-Day
President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation today on the eve of 75h Independence Day. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.
Breaking News, August 14 LIVE: President Murmu To Address Nation Today Ahead Of I-Day
Aalok Sensharma
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of AIR and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan.
