07:57 AM
Salman Khan Black Buck case
Rajasthan: Bishnoi Community to build memorial honouring blackbuck killed by Salman Khan
07:56 AM
Attack on author Salman Rushdie was appalling, says White House adviser
The attack on Salman Rushdie is appalling. We’re all praying for his speedy recovery. And we’re thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping him so swiftly: Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor to the President of the US
07:56 AM
Independence Day 2022
Rehearsals for Independence Day are underway at the Red Fort.
07:54 AM
PM Modi to host CWG 2022 medal winners today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host all the medal winners of the Commonwealth 2022 games at his official residence at 11 am on Saturday. This is the first time the Prime Minister will physically interact with the winners of the Commonwealth Games after their spectacular performance in Birmingham.
07:54 AM
Bhojpuri singer arrested for drug peddling
Narcotics Squad of West dist arrested a drug peddler & recovered over 21 kg of ganja from him. Accused, Vinay Sharma is a Bhojpuri singer & has sung over 100 songs. Case registered at Indrapuri PS under NDPS Act. Efforts being made to trace the source of contraband: Delhi Police
07:53 AM
Salman Rushdie attack
Author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator following hours of surgery after being stabbed in the neck and torso at a lecture. He will likely lose one eye, reports Reuters quoting his book agent.
07:53 AM
2 arrested for blast at Indian Police post in Kashmir
J&K | Two more persons involved in the blast in the compound of the Indian Police Post in Gool area of Ramban district on August 2, have been arrested by the Ramban police yesterday: Mohita Sharma, SP Ramban
LIVE Breaking News Today: PM Modi To Host CWG Medal Winners At His Official Residence Today
Talibuddin Khan
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 07:57 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the 'Breaking News, Latest updates' blog at English Jagran, where we keep a tab on all that's happening across the world to provide our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres including, nation, world, sports, entertainment, and business.
13 August 2022