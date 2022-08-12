LIVE BLOG

LIVE Breaking News Today:SC Extends Demolition Of Supertech's Twin Towers In Noida Till August 28

Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 12 Aug 2022 11:58 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the 'Breaking News, Latest updates' blog at English Jagran, where we keep a tab on all that's happening across the world to provide our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres including, nation, world, sports, entertainment, and business.

12 August 2022

  • 11:54 AM

    BJP slams Kejriwal

    (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal is a liar. He's promised free electricity in many states. What has he provided in Delhi? Questions have been raised... if Delhi (govt) schools are functioning well, then why are the children of AAP MLAs not studying there?: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

  • 11:52 AM

    Tejashwi Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi today

    Deputy CM of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi later today in Delhi

  • 11:51 AM

    SC extends deadline for Supertech twin tower demolition

    Supreme Court gives an additional time of one week for demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in case of any supervening circumstances or technical issues delaying the demolition on August 28.

  • 11:50 AM

    Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia for victims of Banda boat accident

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakhs each for kins of people who died in Banda boat capsize incident. He has also instructed to provide immediate help & relief to victims Two Ministers Ramkesh Nishad & Rakesh Sachan instructed to reach the spot immediately.

  • 09:52 AM

    COVID-19 Cases In India

    India reports 16,561 fresh cases and 18,053 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,23,535. Daily positivity rate 5.44%

  • 09:52 AM

    National award-winning playback singer Shivamoga Subbanna passes away

    National award-winning playback singer Shivamoga Subbanna passed away at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru in Karnataka.

  • 09:51 AM

    10 booked after brawl in Delhi

    Delhi | Case registered u/s of IPC & Arms Act after 10 people attacked a few passersby & damaged 2 bikes in Ramesh Tyagi Colony, Wazirabad; two injured. They had come in search of one Deepak who was not found, 7 of them identified. They had attacked the passersby while returning

  • 08:19 AM

    Banda Boat Accident: Search operations resumes to find 17 missing people

    Banda, Uttar Pradesh | Search operation resumes for the 17 people who are still missing after their boat capsized in Yamuna river last evening. The boat was going from Fatehpur to Marka village. Three bodies have been recovered so far.

  • 07:52 AM

    Another migrant labourer killed in terrorist attack in J-K

    During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one migrant labourer Mohd Amrez, r/o Madhepura, Besarh, Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed: Kashmir Zone Police

  • 07:51 AM

    Traffice disrupted in J-K National Highway

    "Traffic movement has been disrupted due to heavy shooting stones at Cafeteria, Ramban. People are advised not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway without confirmation from TCU Jammu/ Srinagar/ Ramban", tweets J&K Traffic Police

  • 07:51 AM

    Municipal Corporation offers free bus rides to women on 'Rakshabandhan' in Bhopal

    Municipal Corporation offers free bus rides to women on 'Rakshabandhan' in Bhopal. There will be no fair charges for one day for women travelling on the red buses run by the Municipal Corporation of Bhopal on the occasion of 'Rakshabandhan': Malti Rai, Bhopal Mayor

  • 07:49 AM

    India expresses concern over reports of shelling near Ukraine's nuclear power plant

    India expresses concern over reports of shelling near spent fuel storage facility of Zaphorizhya Nuclear Power Plant. We call for mutual restraint so as not to endanger safety & security of nuclear facilities: Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to UN at UNSC briefing

  • 07:47 AM

    Six dead in accident in Gujarat

    Gujarat | Six people died in an accident that took place between a car, bike & auto rickshaw at around 7pm in Anand. Four people on the auto & two on bike died on spot & driver of the car is under treatment in a hospital. Investigating underway: Abhishek Gupta, ASP Anand

  • 07:46 AM

    Cattle Smuggling Case

    West Bengal | TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal reached CBI Office Nizam Palace, Kolkata from Asansol Special Court. CBI has been given 10-day custody of Anubrata Mondal in the cattle smuggling case.

