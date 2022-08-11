Breaking News, August 11 LIVE: Jagdeep Dhankhar To Be Sworn In As 14th VP Of India Today

-
11:04 AM
What's Nitish Kumar's Charge On BJP's 'He Wanted To Be Vice President' Claim?
You heard a man (Sushil Modi) say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! It is bogus. I had no such desire. Did they forget how much did our party support them in President and Vice President polls?... Let them keep talking against me so that they get a position again, says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
10:41 AM
CBI Raids TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal's Home In Bolpur
A team of CBI today raided the residence of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in Bolpur in connection with the cattle smuggling case.
Cattle smuggling case | A team of CBI arrives at the residence of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in Bolpur. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/nqRaukoOBc— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022
10:17 AM
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish May Reconsider His Decision, Says BJP leader
It's just a phase. I don't mean to criticise him (CM Nitish Kumar). He's a senior politician who has served the state well as the CM. But he may reconsider his decision if he feels that he has picked the wrong party. That's not unprecedented, says Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar.
09:43 AM
India Reports 16,299 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 16,299 new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 4.58 per cent. Active caseload in the country stands at 1,25,076, says Union Health Ministry.
09:39 AM
Raksha Bandhan 2022: PM Modi Greets Nations On Rakhi
Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, tweets PM Modi.
09:03 AM
Jagdeep Dhankhar Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat
Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar today paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He will take oath as the 14th Vice President of India today.
Delhi | Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He will take oath as the 14th Vice President of the country today. pic.twitter.com/8vvvwCrb2z— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022
08:54 AM
Voter Turnout In Vice Presidential Elections Was 92.94 Per Cent
The returning officer of the Vice Presidential elections said of the total 780 electors, 725 cast their ballots but 15 votes were found to be invalid. The turnout was 92.94 per cent, he said, adding that a candidate needed 356 votes to get elected.
08:51 AM
Jagdeep Dhankhar Won Easily Against Margaret Alva
Jagdeep Dhankhar won the Vice Presidential elections 2022 comfortably with 528 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva's 182. Dhankhar, who secured 74.36 per cent, has the highest winning margin in the last six vice presidential elections held since 1997.
08:48 AM
Jagdeep Dhankhar To Take Oath As 14th Vice President Of India Today
Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar will be sworn in as the 4th Vice President of India today, a day after M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ended. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Dhankhar at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11:45 am today.
Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Jawans Killed, 2 Terrorists Gunned Down In Suicide Attack On Army Base In RajouriIndia
Breaking News, August 11 LIVE: Jagdeep Dhankhar To Be Sworn In As 14th VP Of India Today
Aalok Sensharma
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 11:04 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on the swearing in ceremony of Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar. The former West Bengal Governor, who will succeed incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu, had defeated opposition's Margaret Alva in the recently-concluded Vice Presidential elections 2022. He will be the 14th Vice President of India.
11 August 2022