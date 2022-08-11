Breaking News, August 11 LIVE: Jagdeep Dhankhar To Be Sworn In As 14th VP Of India Today

11:04 AM

What's Nitish Kumar's Charge On BJP's 'He Wanted To Be Vice President' Claim?

You heard a man (Sushil Modi) say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! It is bogus. I had no such desire. Did they forget how much did our party support them in President and Vice President polls?... Let them keep talking against me so that they get a position again, says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.