08:10 AM
World Biofuel Day: PM Modi To Dedicate 2G Ethanol Plant In Panipat To Nation
On World Biofuel Day, PM Modi will dedicate the 2nd generation (2G) Ethanol Plant in Panipat, Haryana to the nation on Wednesday at 4:30 pm via video conferencing. According to PMO, the dedication of the plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country.
07:57 AM
Did Shiv Sena Split Force Nitish Kumar To Break Ties With The BJP?
Nitish Kumar, once considered to be a trusted ally of the BJP, parted his ways with the NDA on Tuesday, ending the current phase of the alliance that lasted for five year. This is the second time in less than eight years when the JD(U) supremo has ended his alliance with the BJP. Click here to read more.
07:37 AM
Encounter Underway In J-K's Budgam
The security forces have trapped terrorists of proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. Officials said that terrorist Lateef Rather, who was involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat is also trapped.
07:27 AM
Bihar Political Crisis: Tejashwi Yadav To Get Home Department
According to multiple media reports, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be alloted the Home Department of Bihar. This department has mostly stayed with Nitish Kumar since he became the Chief Minister of Bihar.
07:24 AM
Bihar Political Crisis: Tejashwi Yadav To Be Nitish Kumar's Deputy
RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav will be the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.
07:22 AM
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar To Be Sworn In As Bihar CM Today
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar today, a day after he ended his alliance with the BJP. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Raj Bhavan at 2 pm.
Breaking News, August 10 LIVE: Nitish Kumar To Be Sworn In As Bihar CM Today
Aalok Sensharma
Wed, 10 Aug 2022 08:10 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates', we at Jagran English will focus on the Bihar political crisis. Today, Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar, a day after he broke ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav will be sworn in as his deputy. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Raj Bhavan at 2 pm.
10 August 2022