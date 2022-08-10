Breaking News, August 10 LIVE: Nitish Kumar To Be Sworn In As Bihar CM Today

07:57 AM

Did Shiv Sena Split Force Nitish Kumar To Break Ties With The BJP?

Nitish Kumar, once considered to be a trusted ally of the BJP, parted his ways with the NDA on Tuesday, ending the current phase of the alliance that lasted for five year. This is the second time in less than eight years when the JD(U) supremo has ended his alliance with the BJP. Click here to read more.