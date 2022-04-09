New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 9:

9:30 am: Karnataka | On the basis of a complaint, we have registered a case; a probe is underway: BM Laxmi Prasad, SP Shivamogga

9:24 am: Shivamogga | FIR registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa & BJP leader Channabasappa SN on charges of making provocative statements following the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Harsha in February. Police have registered a case following an order by a local court

9:17 am: Rajasthan | Considering law & order situation in upcoming festivals, Section 144 is imposed in Kotputli district. Rallies, processions, DJs allowed only with the permission of the district magistrate.

9:10 am: Five persons received minor injuries in cylinder blast during fire fighting operation in Azad market today. All injured are safe and in stable condition. Disaster management teams called to remove the debris of a collapsed building at the site of fire: Delhi Fire Service

9:00 am: West Bengal | Narcotics Control Bureau, Kolkata has recovered a large number of psychotropic substances in a three-day operation, arrests four persons

8:45 am: Jammu & Kashmir | Security forces have neutralised one LeT terrorist in Kulgam; Operation underway

8:25 am: Maharashtra | Another case of extortion against suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi has come to the fore. The case pertains to the extortion of Rs 55 lakhs from a businessman in Malabar Hill area of Mumbai

8:10 am: Angadiya extortion case | Suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi's father, Neel Kant Tripathi named as a wanted accused in the case. Mumbai Police Crime Branch said that Saurabh Tripathi recovered Rs 40 lakhs from Angadiya

8:00 am: MHA issues a notification declaring Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, a senior leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and head of the cleric wing of the LeT, as a designated terrorist under the provisions of the UAPA Act 1967

7:45 am: Delhi | The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. The fire was spread across 3 buildings: Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service

7:30 am: Delhi | Fire breaks out at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area, 10 fire tenders are present at the spot; 6 fire dept personnel injured in fire fighting operation rushed to BL Kapoor Hospital

7:24 am: J&K | An encounter breaks out in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district. Police and security forces are on the job. The Internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures: Kashmir Police

7:17 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office's Twitter account restored after it was briefly hacked.

7:08 am: President Biden believes our partnership with India is one of the most imp relationships we have in the world. He expects this dialogue will continue driving forward our work with India & shared goals in Indo-Pacific region: WH Press Secy Jen Psaki on India-US 2+2 dialogue

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan