Here are the LIVE Updates of April 8:

10:00 am: Ghazipur | Lemon prices go up in the national capital. "Rs 100 per kg is a reasonable price range, but paying Rs 250 per kg for lemons is too much. People are not willing to buy due to high prices. Besides, it's difficult for us as well to buy at these rates," says a lemon seller

9:45 am: MP | Police station in-charge Kotwali Sidhi and a sub-inspector suspended and attached to the Police Lines in connection with the matter where a group of men, including a journalist & YouTuber, was seen only in their underwear inside a police station in a viral photo

9:30 am: PM Narendra Modi has invited people to share thoughts on themes & issues that matter to them for an upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat. The ideas can be shared through MyGov, Namo App, or dial the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message: Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

9:15 am: Mumbai: Ruchi Soya Industries Limited FPO shares hit the market. Visuals from Bombay Stock Exchange where Yog Guru Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna and others are present at the FPO listing ceremony.

8:50 am: Registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022 to begin from April 11

8:35 am: Sumy region completely free of Russian forces. Sumy Oblast Governor announced on Facebook that the region is clear of Russia's forces, but explosions may still be heard as rescue service workers dispose of ammunition left by the Russian military: Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent

8:15 am: 3 crore houses constructed under Awas Yojana, PM Modi calls it 'symbol of women empowerment

7:55 am: Delhi: CR Park fish market remains open amid reports of closure notices by SDMC Our market didn't receive any such notice.We read in newspapers(about closing shops),so some of us followed, but opened shops after reading in newspapers about no such restriction,said a seller

7:30 am: Hyderabad | Telangana gets its first dilation free retinal imaging centre for diabetics and patients with other diseases. We wanted to ease the pain of patients, who have to go through almost 2 hours of dilation ordeal: Dr P Raja Rami Reddy, Founder, Medical Director of Neoretina

7:24 am: Americans are once again grieving with the Israeli people in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack that took the lives of two innocent victims and wounded many more in Tel Aviv: US State Secretary Antony Blinken

7:17 am: Tamil Nadu | A newly married couple was gifted bottles of petrol and diesel by their friends in Cheyyur village of Chengalpattu district. The prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 110.85 and Rs 100.94 per litre in the state.

7:10 am: Mumbai | A complaint was filed by Baban Bhonsle at Trombay PS against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya & his son Neil Somaiya for collecting funds worth Rs 57 crores to save INS Vikrant. A case was filed against them under IPC sec 420,406 & 34: Rehana Sheikh, Senior Police Inspector

7:00 am: Punjab CM asks Police Commissioners, SSPs to launch war against gangsters

