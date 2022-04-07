New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 7:

11:12 am: Just In: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

10:00 am: Akhilesh Ji shouldn't so openly pass comments on an accused. He is a former CM. Our security personnel caught him by risking their lives after he was linked to terrorist orgs. His statement is cheap & deplorable. Samajwadi Party will become 'Samapt' party: UP Dy CM KP Maurya

9:45 am: UP | Akhilesh Yadav Ji & Samajwadi Party has always been linked to terrorists. He took back cases during the 2013 terrorism attacks... the Gorakhnath temple attack is not ordinary, it was very serious. I condemn his attempts to boost the morale of terrorists: Deputy CM KP Maurya

9:28 am: Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh who later founded Haryana Democratic Front leader, and his daughter Chitra to join Aam Aadmi Party this afternoon

9:20 am: Union Cabinet meeting to be held this evening at 7 LKM in Delhi.

9:10 am: "I expect the deal b/w India & Australia to bring a lot of business to India; it'll give a lot of exposure & we'll get to work in a diff environment here & take the expertise back to India," said Shreya, a student of UNSW Sydney, after interacting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal

9:04 am: On the occasion of World Health Day, I extend my greetings & wish for the health of the world. Yoga is our ancestral way of life; we've kept this Yoga exercise today before International Yoga Day in relation to 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

8:55 am: Yoga is beneficial for everyone, it's important to practice it every day. Not just India, but other countries including Christain, Islamic have understood its significance Islamic and are celebrating it today: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on 'Yoga Utsav' celebrations at Red Fort

8:45 am: Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to meet this evening at 7 LKM in Delhi.

8:20 am: Jammu & Kashmir | A case was registered after 2 female students of Middle School Khaduriyan Panchayat Dramman were beaten by their teacher, namely Nisar Ahmed, who has now been suspended till further orders: Office of Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri

8:10 am: Situation in Sri Lanka will become disaster if left unaddressed, says former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya

7:50 am: Centre intends to establish more research centres in country to support research of ISRO: Jitendra Singh

7:35 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to the health sector on the occasion of World Health Day; tweets "we are strengthening our Ayush network to further boost overall wellness."

7:26 am: J&K | Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in the Haripora area of Shopian district.

7:18 am: As a neighbour and a big brother of our country, India has always helped us. We're grateful to the Indian govt and PM Modi. For us, it is not easy to survive because of the current scenario. We hope to come out from this with the help of India & other countries: Sanath Jayasuriya

7:12 am: Delhi | Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attend the 'Yoga Utsav' celebration at Red Fort.

7:00 am: Evidence doesn't suggest presence of XE COVID variant in India, says Health Ministry

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan