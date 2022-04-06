New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 6:

10:24 am: Third, BJP's double engine govt came to power once again in 4 states recently. After 3 decades a party has touched the mark of 100 members in Rajya Sabha: PM Narendra Modi on BJP's 42nd foundation day

10:20 am: This year's foundation day has become very important due to 3 reasons. First, we are celebrating 75 years of independence; this is a major occasion for inspiration. Second, rapidly changing global situation; new opportunities are coming up for India continuously: PM Modi

10:14 am: Today is the fifth day of Navratri. Today we worship Maa Skandamata. We've seen that she sits on a Lotus throne & holds Lotus flowers in both her hands. I pray that her blessings continue to be bestowed upon every citizen & worker of the BJP: PM Modi on BJP's 42nd foundation day

10:10 am: Delhi | Today on BJP's 42nd foundation day, we also have to remember those people who first walked with 'Oil Lamp' from Jana Sangha era&then with 'Lotus'. Three-four generations gave themselves to the cause of making the party glorious: BJP national president JP Nadda at party HQ

9:50 am: Maharashtra | BMC education department has issued a circular & has asked all schools under its jurisdiction to put names of the schools in Marathi Devanagari script on signboards of 8×3 feet size with viability outside school.

9:30 am: BJP national president JP Nadda hoists the party flag at their headquarters in Delhi on the party's 42nd foundation day today.

9:15 am: India reports 1,086 fresh #COVID19 cases, 1,198 recoveries, and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 11,871 (0.03%) Death toll: 5,21,487 Daily positivity rate: 0.23% 185.04 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far

9:00 am: Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terrorist Safat Muzzaffar Sofi alias Muavia & LeT’s terrorist Umer Teli alias Talha killed in Tral. Both were involved in several terror crimes in Srinagar city incl recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar: IGP Kashmir

8:45 am: Post-food subsidy inequality at .294 is now very close to its lowest level 0.284 observed in 1993/94, reads IMF Working Papers on 'Pandemic, Poverty, and Inequality: Evidence from India' report published on April 5, 2022

8:30 am: Extreme poverty was as low as 0.8 % in pre-pandemic year 2019&food transfers were instrumental in ensuring that it remained at that low level in pandemic year 2020, reads IMF Working Papers on 'Pandemic, Poverty & Inequality: Evidence from India' report published on April 5, 2022

8:15 am: IGL hiked price of CNG in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per Kg to Rs 66.61 per Kg from today For Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 69.18 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 74.94 per kg

8:00 am: Delhi | A fire broke out at a house in Badli Extension near Rohini. All eight people were rescued and sent to a hospital for precautionary measures. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained: Delhi Fire Service

7:40 am: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan visit Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia

7:27 am: Australia's investible surplus is its investment capability. Your(Australia) investible surplus can get huge opportunities to get a fair return in India&our investible surplus is that its people can help create huge opportunities for businesses in Australia:Union Min Piyush Goyal

7:20 am: One terrorist has been killed in the encounter. Operation in progress. Further details awaited. An encounter broke out in the Tral area of Awantipora earlier in the morning.

7:12 am: Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 105.41 per litre & Rs 96.67 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise). In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 120.51 (increased by 84 paise) & Rs 104.77 (increased by 85 paise)

7:00 am: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a Gazette notification revoking the proclamation issued declaring State of Emergency in Sri Lanka from midnight of April 5th: Sri Lanka Media

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan