New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 5:

7:42 am: J&K | Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF Head Constable Vishal Kumar is being held in Budgam. He lost his life in a terror attack yesterday at Maisuma in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

7:33 am: Karauli violence: Rajasthan Congress forms 3-member fact-finding committee

7:27 am: Tamil Nadu | Small onion farmers badly affected due to poor crop production are selling onions at Rs 1/kg in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate.

7:20 am: Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 104.61 per litre & Rs 95.87 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise). In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 119.67 (increased by 84 paise) & Rs 103.92 (increased by 85 paise)

7:10 am: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the United Nations Security Council today.

7:00 am: Maharashtra | We had issued an order to shut all loudspeakers and DJs. No one can take law into their own hands. If anyone tries to disturb the peace, strict actions will be taken against them. We'll follow the instructions of Maha govt: Deepak Pandey, Nashik Police Commissioner

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan