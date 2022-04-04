New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

10:37 hours: Just In: Six new Rajya Sabha MPs will take oath today in the House, reports ANI.

10:30 hours: Congress MP K Suresh gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "brutal and heartless implementation" of The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act) in Kerala.

10:15 hours: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Abir Ranjan Biswas has given suspension notice under rule 267 on the "urgent need to check price rise in essential commodities."

9:55 hours: BREAKING: HDFC to merge with HDFC Bank, announces the two companies.

9:35 hours: Just In: India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 after 715 days as the country reports 913 fresh infections, 1,316 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 12,597 (less than 13,000 after 714 days)

Death toll: 5,21,358

Daily positivity rate: 0.29 per cent

Total vaccination: 1,84,70,83,279

9:25 hours: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the political and economic situation in Sri Lanka and to "direct Government to take appropriate diplomatic steps and support Sri Lanka in the hour of crisis economically."

9:20 hours: Just In: Sensex rises 617.53 points in early trade, currently trading at 59,894.22.

9:12 hours: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' across the state from Shravasti district with the lowest literacy rate today.

8:48 hours: The Supreme Court will also hear on submissions of Amazon, seeking an interim order to ensure that FRL assets, not be alienated till the dispute over its merger with Reliance Retail is decided by a tribunal.

8:30 hours: The Supreme Court will hear plea challenging the grant of bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

8:25 hours: CPI Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, Binoy Viswam, gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over "the increase in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and kerosene."

8:20 hours: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a key meeting with party's Telangana unit today to discuss party's strategy for next year's assembly elections in the state.

