Here are the LIVE Updates of April 30:

10:15 am: PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana attend the Joint Conference of CMs of States & Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan

10:05 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu with Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma & Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at the Joint Conference of CMs of States & Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

10:00 am: Punjab | The situation is peaceful & under control. We have appealed to the public to maintain peace. We are negotiating with them to control it (on a demonstration by a Hindu organisation). Cross FIRs filed, the law will take to task the accused: IG Patiala Rakesh Agarwal

9:55 am: Punjab | Mukhwinder Singh Chinna appointed as new IG Patiala, Deepak Parik appointed as new SSP Patiala and Wazir Singh has been appointed as new SP of Patiala

9:50 am: Punjab government transfers the Inspector General of Police (IG) Patiala range, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala and Superintendent of Police (SP) with immediate effect.

9:45 am: Peace & calm should be maintained. The situation is under control. Mobile internet services are temporarily suspended today to stop rumour-mongering. FIRs were filed in three instances. On the basis of evidence gathered from video footage action will be taken: Patiala Deputy Commissioner

9:30 am: Punjab | FIRs have been lodged, raids are underway. We appeal to public to maintain peace. From 9.30am to 6pm today mobile internet services will remain temporarily suspended as a step of abundant caution by the govt. One person has been arrested: Patiala Deputy Commissioner

9:00 am: COVID19 | 3,688 new cases in India today; Active caseload rises to 18,684

8:45 am: Mobile internet services temporarily suspended from 9:30 am to 6 pm in Patiala today: Dept of Home Affairs, Government of Punjab

8:30 am: Chhattisgarh | It's the responsibility of the Government of India that it should make sure a sufficient amount of coal must be supplied to the power plants across the country: CM Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur before leaving for Delhi yesterday

8:15 am: Delhi reported 1,607 fresh COVID19 infections on 29th April. Active cases rise to 5,609; Positivity rate at 5.28%

7:45 am: J&K: Pulwama district admin organised a mega Iftar party, including a competiton of Naat and Qira’at, in which prominent recitors participated. It was a first of its kind event here where such a huge gathering of youth participated, we thank the admin for this event: said a local

7:35 am: Ludhiana, Punjab | No shortage of coal. Demand for electricity increased by 30-40% due to extreme heat in summer. Power cuts were result of some technical issues in our 2 thermal plants, supply of 800MW was impacted: Deputy chief engineer Sanjeev Prabhakar on power cuts

7:27 am: Delhi | Fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi is still not under control. A massive fire broke out at the landfill site on April 26th evening

#WATCH | Fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi is still not under control. A massive fire broke out at the landfill site on April 26th evening. pic.twitter.com/H6UKfyVaTz — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

7:20 am: Haryana | Whatever coal crisis is there, as long as the coal supply is available we'll be able to move it fast & ensure that no power plant will be shut down without any problem: N Srinivas, Director (Op&BD), Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited.

