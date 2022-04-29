New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the live updates of April 29:

7:48 am: There have been media reports purportedly quoting a communication from MEA to Dr VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog. It appears that this refers to an internal document circulated to members of the Empowered Group-5, which comprehensively looks at all issues related to Vaccines: Sources

7:40 am: Selective parts of the communication have been highlighted out of context to portray an incorrect picture. The note only lists several issues in a factual manner for consideration of Empowered Group&doesn't indicate MEA's position/comment on any issue under consideration: Sources

7:30 am: Locals continue to bear the brunt of the fumes from the fire, which broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi on 26th April. Some parts of the landfill are still burning.

#WATCH | Locals continue to bear the brunt of the fumes from the fire, which broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi on 26th April. Some parts of the landfill are still burning. pic.twitter.com/cRCif2jeyG — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

7:21 am: A fire broke out on Thursday in the forest belt of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in the destruction of trees and other forest materials.

#WATCH | A fire broke out on Thursday in the forest belt of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in the destruction of trees and other forest materials. pic.twitter.com/Nl3zo5Lmlp — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

7:12 am: PM Modi to inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit today

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan