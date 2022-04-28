New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 28:

11:45 am: Assam | PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stones for projects relating to healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga

11:30 am: Assam | In the states where there is a double engine government, works are done with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas': PM Modi in Diphu, Karbi Along

11:20 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attend the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu, Karbi Anglong district in Assam.

11:00 am: Assam | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Diphu, Karbi Anglong district to attend 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Diphu, Karbi Anglong district to attend the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' in Assam



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/E4NbmBnlRU — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

10:40 am: Mumbai | The CMs were told that PM Modi would hold a meeting on Covid. PM Modi taunted the CMs of non-BJP states regarding petrol & diesel, it's not right. PM Modi was not expected to do so but CM Uddhav Thackeray & Mamata Banerjee have given the answer: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

10:20 am: Karnataka | An acid attack case has been reported in Kamakshipalya PS limits. The woman has been given primary health care and is out of danger. Teams have been formed to nab the accused: Dr Sanjeev M Patil, DCP West Bengaluru

10:00 am: Uttar Pradesh | CM Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janata Durbar' where he took cognizance of people's grievances in Lucknow

9:30 am: Maharashtra | Police seized a large cache of swords from a vehicle near Songir village of Dhule & arrested four people along with it. 89 swords and 1 dagger were recovered worth Rs 7,13,600 along with the vehicle. Further investigation underway: Pravinkumar Patil, SP Dhule

9:00 am: Mumbai Police Commissioner has written a letter to CISF DG to investigate what the security personnel assigned to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya were doing when Somaiya was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena workers outside Khar police station on April 23: Mumbai Police

8:45 am: Mughal road, connecting Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region with Shopian district of South Kashmir reopened for vehicular traffic yesterday, April 27 after remaining closed for over four months due to heavy snowfall.

8:30 am: COVID-19 | India reports 3,303 fresh cases and 2,563 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 16,980. Daily positivity rate (0.66%)

7:45 am: Some areas of the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi are still burning. A massive fire broke out at the landfill site on April 26 evening. A local living near Bhalswa landfill site said, "The solution to combat these kinds of situations is to remove the whole dump yard from here. People are not able to live here due to bad air& water. Several requests were made to remove dump yard but nothing happened," a local.

#WATCH | Some areas of the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi are still burning. A massive fire broke out at the landfill site on April 26 evening. pic.twitter.com/Ub39ej9ve4 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

7:36 am: Taking action on complaints of illegal constructions and felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), the state government on Wednesday suspended two IFS officers and removed the director of the wildlife sanctuary from his post.

7:28 am: World Health Organization said on Wednesday that there have been more than 150 suspected cases of salmonellosis - from Belgium to the US - after United Kingdom regulators flagged a cluster of Salmonella (S.) Typhimurium cases a month ago, leading to a global recall. “At least 113 countries” across Europe and globally have received Kinder products during the period of risk, World Health Organization said. In a statement, WHO said that the outbreak strain of salmonella is resistant to six types of antibiotics.

7:20 am: We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood & at the cost of innocent lives. We've empassized right from the begining of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy & dialogue: Ambassador R Ravindra, Dy PR at UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine.

